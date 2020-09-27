Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton 'Unlikely' to Receive New Contract Midseason

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly unlikely to sign Cam Newton to a contract extension during the 2020 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots are taking a "wait-and-see" approach with Newton, who has played like an MVP candidate through his first two games in New England.

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in July after sitting on the open market for more than three months.

