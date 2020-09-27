Report: Johnathan Abram Had Collarbone Chipped, Internal Bleeding from TV Cart

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered injuries as a result of hitting a television cart on the sidelines during Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Abram suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, and a small piece of his collarbone chipped off, causing some internal bleeding after he crashed into a TV cart."

He still returned to the game Monday and is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 battle against the New England Patriots.

The incident also raised questions about player safety with the cart so close to the field. Abram was only a few yards off the field chasing down Saints running back Alvin Kamara by the goal line before hitting the side of the vehicle.

Teammate Damon Arnette also got caught up in the cart during the same play and fortunately avoided injury.

The ESPN broadcast followed league rules to stay behind the dashed yellow line, but Pelissero and Rapoport noted the network has spoken with the NFL in recent days about clarifying where carts can be on sidelines.

As Abram's agent Trey Robinson noted, this is more of an issue in 2020 without cheerleaders and shortened staffs at games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Players are even more likely to make impact with these carts this season because of the lack of people on the sidelines due to COVID restrictions," he said. The agent also called for padding to be placed on the carts to prevent another injury.

Abram, a 2019 first-round pick, missed all but one game as a rookie last year after tearing his rotator cuff and labrum. He is off to a strong start in 2020 with a team-high 17 tackles through two games.