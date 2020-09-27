NFL Predictions Week 3: Picks and Odds Advice for Latest Schedule

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Aside from the Las Vegas Raiders' upset of the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the second week of the 2020 NFL season pretty much unfolded as expected. However, Week 3 has gotten off to a surprising start, as the Miami Dolphins not only upset the Jacksonville Jaguars, they dominated them.

Miami was a three-point underdog coming into Thursday, but it ended up thrashing Jacksonville to the tune of 31-13.

There's a good chance the Dolphins won't be the only ones pulling off an upset this week, and some notable injuries could be responsible:

Here, you'll find a look at the 15 remaining games, the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, and the latest predictions for Sunday and Monday.

NFL Week 3 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5, 47) at New England Patriots: 30-23 New England

Chicago Bears (+3, 47) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers (-3, 42.5) at New York Giants: 22-20 San Francisco

Houston Texans (+4, 46) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 26-23 Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 47.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: 25-23 Cincinnati

Washington Football Team (+7, 45) at Cleveland Browns: 28-24 Cleveland

Los Angeles Rams (+2, 47) at Buffalo Bills: 23-20 Buffalo

Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 50) at Minnesota Vikings: 30-25 Tennessee

New York Jets (+11.5, 44.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 28-18 Indianapolis

Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 43.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: 24-20 L.A. Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6, 42.5) at Denver Broncos: 27-26 Tampa Bay

Detroit Lions (+5.5, 56) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-23 Arizona

Dallas Cowboys (+5, 56.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 31-27 Seattle

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 53) at New Orleans Saints: 28-27 Green Bay

Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5, 54) at Baltimore Ravens: 34-33 Baltimore

Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

One potential upset could involve the Cincinnati Bengals and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow The former LSU signal-caller has looked nothing like an unready rookie through two weeks. He was a play or two away from upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, and he kept Cincinnati in it against the Cleveland Browns in a game that could have turned into an early blowout.

At some point, Burrow is going to get enough help to notch a victory.

The time could come against the Philadelphia Eagles and their 26th-ranked scoring defense. Philadelphia has struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, and Carson Wentz has been particularly disappointing.

Wentz has completed just 58.8 percent of his passes and has four interceptions to go with two touchdowns passes. If the Bengals can contain him and Burrow can have success against the lackluster Philadelphia defense, it could be another long day for Eagles fans.

While the Bengals might not actually pull out the win—their lack of a consistent pass rush could be a fatal flaw—Cincinnati should cover.

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The Tennessee Titans are giving up less than a field goal on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. This feels like a low line given Minnesota's early struggles. The Vikings defense has been atrocious—it ranks 30th in yards and 31st in points allowed—and quarterback Kirk Cousins has been just as disappointing as Wentz.

Through two weeks, Cousins has passed for 372 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He's posted a passer rating of just 61.9 and has been sacked five times.

"I've got to find some room for him is the best way to put it," offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said, per Mark Craig of the Star Tribune.

The Vikings rank just 29th in run defense, and that could be a major problem against Tennessee. If the Titans can ride Derrick Henry to an early lead, they should be able to grind out the game offensively while pressuring Cousins on defense.

This is a strategy that worked against league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. It should certainly work against Cousins and the Vikings.

Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks OVER 56.5

There are several high over/unders for Week 3, which isn't surprising. The first two weeks were the highest-scoring opening two weeks in league history.

While higher over/unders can lead to a lot of under picks, Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks is a terrific over candidate. The game features two top-end quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott and two defenses that leave a little something to be desired.

Seattle ranks last in pass defense and total defense while ranking 20th in points allowed. Dallas ranks 25th in pass defense, total defense and points allowed. In a game loaded with offensive weapons like Ezekiel Elliott, DK Metcalf, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Carson and Tyler Lockett, this could turn into a shootout quickly.

Both of Seattle's games this season have topped the 60-point mark, while Dallas' comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons featured 79 total points. Expect the trend of high scoring to continue this week with a Seahawks-Cowboys barnburner.