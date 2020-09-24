Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Wade Payne/Associated Press

While Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season was full of surprises, Week 2 featured few shockers. The Las Vegas Raiders' win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night was the only real upset of the week, though several contests were closer than expected.

Week 3 has several matchups that are virtually too close to call. Heading into Thursday night's Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins contest, eight of the 16 games feature a line of four points or fewer.

Here we'll run down all 16 games, along with the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook. You'll find predictions for every game, along with a closer look at some of the top props for the week.

NFL Week 3 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Miami Dolphins (+3, 48.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 31-27 Jacksonville

Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 48) at New England Patriots: 30-27 New England

Chicago Bears (+3, 47.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 33-27 Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers (-4, 42) at New York Giants: 22-20 San Francisco

Houston Texans (+4, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 26-23 Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals (+5, 46) at Philadelphia Eagles: 25-24 Cincinnati

Washington Football Team (+7, 44) at Cleveland Browns: 28-26 Cleveland

Los Angeles Rams (+2, 47.5) at Buffalo Bills: 23-20 Buffalo

Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 48.5) at Minnesota Vikings: 30-25 Tennessee

New York Jets (+10.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 28-18 Indianapolis

Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 44) at Los Angeles Chargers: 24-20 L.A. Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6, 43.5) at Denver Broncos: 27-26 Tampa Bay

Detroit Lions (+5.5, 55) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-23 Arizona

Dallas Cowboys (+5, 55.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 31-27 Seattle

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 52.5) at New Orleans Saints: 28-27 Green Bay

Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5, 53.5) at Baltimore Ravens: 34-33 Baltimore

Miami Dolphins OVER 10.5 1st-Half Points

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

One interesting prop for Thursday night involves the Dolphins and a first-half over/under of 10.5 points. This is a tricky one on the surface, as Miami doesn't have the league's most potent offense, but the Jaguars rank just 19th in scoring defense.

However, if we take what we saw from Miami's offense in Week 2 at face value, an over/under of 10.5 feels low. While the Dolphins only produced 10 first-half points against the Buffalo Bills, they surged in the second half and dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

In all, the Dolphins offense produced 410 yards and 28 points against a very good Buffalo defense—one ranked fifth in yards and 13th in points allowed. Jacksonville's defense, while respectable, isn't as good as Buffalo's. The Dolphins appeared to find a rhythm late against the Bills, and that should carry over early in this one. Miami should hit the over here.

Gardner Minshew II OVER 262.5 Passing Yards

We should see a fair amount of offense from both teams Thursday night, which bodes well for Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The over/under for his passing total is 262.5 yards, and like Miami's first-half total, this feels low.

Minshew has been nothing short of impressive in his first two games of 2020. He's averaged 256 yards per game against solid Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans defenses. The Dolphins rank just 26th in pass defense, allowing an average of 275.5 yards per game.

What tilts this prop in the favor of the over is the fact that the Jacksonville defense leaves much to be desired. There should be plenty of back-and-forth scoring, which will keep the Jaguars passing for close to the full four quarters.

The Titans game featured a similar shootout scenario, and Minshew finished that contest with 339 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Again, take the over here.

New England Patriots OVER 26.5 Points

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Looking past Thursday night, one of the more intriguing props involves the New England Patriots and a team over/under of 26.5 points. It's interesting because it falls in line with what the Las Vegas Raiders have allowed this season: 27 points per game.

This over/under doesn't feel quite as low as the first two we have examined, but the over still feels like the safe play here. The Raiders are on the road and traveling across the country, while the New England offense is just beginning to find its rhythm with Cam Newton at quarterback.

"Cam looks like he's the usual Cam," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "He's a threat to do a lot of different things. It's a credit to the Patriots."

Newton and the Patriots dropped 464 yards of offense and 30 points on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. While Seattle no longer features a Legion of Boom-level defense, that's still an impressive feat on the road. Expect New England to put up similar numbers at home Sunday.