Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and PropsSeptember 24, 2020
While Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season was full of surprises, Week 2 featured few shockers. The Las Vegas Raiders' win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night was the only real upset of the week, though several contests were closer than expected.
Week 3 has several matchups that are virtually too close to call. Heading into Thursday night's Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins contest, eight of the 16 games feature a line of four points or fewer.
Here we'll run down all 16 games, along with the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook. You'll find predictions for every game, along with a closer look at some of the top props for the week.
NFL Week 3 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions
Miami Dolphins (+3, 48.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 31-27 Jacksonville
Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 48) at New England Patriots: 30-27 New England
Chicago Bears (+3, 47.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 33-27 Atlanta
San Francisco 49ers (-4, 42) at New York Giants: 22-20 San Francisco
Houston Texans (+4, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 26-23 Pittsburgh
Cincinnati Bengals (+5, 46) at Philadelphia Eagles: 25-24 Cincinnati
Washington Football Team (+7, 44) at Cleveland Browns: 28-26 Cleveland
Los Angeles Rams (+2, 47.5) at Buffalo Bills: 23-20 Buffalo
Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 48.5) at Minnesota Vikings: 30-25 Tennessee
New York Jets (+10.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 28-18 Indianapolis
Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 44) at Los Angeles Chargers: 24-20 L.A. Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6, 43.5) at Denver Broncos: 27-26 Tampa Bay
Detroit Lions (+5.5, 55) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-23 Arizona
Dallas Cowboys (+5, 55.5) at Seattle Seahawks: 31-27 Seattle
Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 52.5) at New Orleans Saints: 28-27 Green Bay
Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5, 53.5) at Baltimore Ravens: 34-33 Baltimore
Miami Dolphins OVER 10.5 1st-Half Points
One interesting prop for Thursday night involves the Dolphins and a first-half over/under of 10.5 points. This is a tricky one on the surface, as Miami doesn't have the league's most potent offense, but the Jaguars rank just 19th in scoring defense.
However, if we take what we saw from Miami's offense in Week 2 at face value, an over/under of 10.5 feels low. While the Dolphins only produced 10 first-half points against the Buffalo Bills, they surged in the second half and dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.
In all, the Dolphins offense produced 410 yards and 28 points against a very good Buffalo defense—one ranked fifth in yards and 13th in points allowed. Jacksonville's defense, while respectable, isn't as good as Buffalo's. The Dolphins appeared to find a rhythm late against the Bills, and that should carry over early in this one. Miami should hit the over here.
Gardner Minshew II OVER 262.5 Passing Yards
We should see a fair amount of offense from both teams Thursday night, which bodes well for Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The over/under for his passing total is 262.5 yards, and like Miami's first-half total, this feels low.
Minshew has been nothing short of impressive in his first two games of 2020. He's averaged 256 yards per game against solid Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans defenses. The Dolphins rank just 26th in pass defense, allowing an average of 275.5 yards per game.
What tilts this prop in the favor of the over is the fact that the Jacksonville defense leaves much to be desired. There should be plenty of back-and-forth scoring, which will keep the Jaguars passing for close to the full four quarters.
The Titans game featured a similar shootout scenario, and Minshew finished that contest with 339 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Again, take the over here.
New England Patriots OVER 26.5 Points
Looking past Thursday night, one of the more intriguing props involves the New England Patriots and a team over/under of 26.5 points. It's interesting because it falls in line with what the Las Vegas Raiders have allowed this season: 27 points per game.
This over/under doesn't feel quite as low as the first two we have examined, but the over still feels like the safe play here. The Raiders are on the road and traveling across the country, while the New England offense is just beginning to find its rhythm with Cam Newton at quarterback.
"Cam looks like he's the usual Cam," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "He's a threat to do a lot of different things. It's a credit to the Patriots."
Newton and the Patriots dropped 464 yards of offense and 30 points on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. While Seattle no longer features a Legion of Boom-level defense, that's still an impressive feat on the road. Expect New England to put up similar numbers at home Sunday.