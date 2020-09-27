Twins Clinch 2nd Straight AL Central Title with White Sox's Loss to Cubs

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins earned back-to-back American Central division titles on Sunday after the Chicago White Sox's 10-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Minnesota's prodigious power propelled the team to a division crown last year after hitting an MLB-record 307 home runs en route to a 101-61 record.

Minnesota's power stroke once again flashed this year, but its pitching proved to be its greatest asset, with the team entering Sunday third in the league in ERA.

Kenta Maeda, who the Twins acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts to pace the starting staff.

The Twins have smacked 91 dingers through 59 games this year.

At the dish, Nelson Cruz paced the Twins with 16 homers, and Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano each hit 13.