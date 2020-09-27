Brewers Clinch 2020 MLB Playoff Berth with Giants' Loss to Padres

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The National League playoff field is set after the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the last wild-card spot in the National League on Sunday.

Although Milwaukee lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, it clinched thanks to losses by the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

It looked as if Milwaukee's run of consecutive playoff appearances would end at two after the team got off to a 13-17 start.

Even though the Brewers didn't exactly catch fire down the stretch, they were able to make the playoffs for the third straight year.

One of the most surprising aspects of Milwaukee's season was the lineup. Christian Yelich is only hitting .205/.356/.430; Keston Hiura didn't build off his successful rookie campaign, posting a .212/.297/.410 slash line.

Four of the Brewers' nine regulars in the lineup have sub-.300 on-base percentage totals (Omar Narvaez, Eric Sogard, Orlando Arcia and Ryan Braun).

Despite those offensive woes, the Brewers found success on the pitching side. Devin Williams has surpassed Josh Hader as their dominant late-inning reliever with a 0.33 ERA, eight hits allowed and 53 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Brandon Woodruff keeps improving every year, posting a career-low 3.05 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 73.2 innings. Corbin Burnes might be even better with a 2.11 ERA in 12 appearances, but a strained oblique that landed him on the injured list this week could keep him from pitching in the playoffs.

There are certainly a lot of questions facing the Brewers heading into the postseason, but manager Craig Counsell has shown a knack for getting the most out of his roster throughout his time with the organization.