Roman Reigns' Emphatic Message, Alexa Bliss' Descent, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Roman Reigns' Emphatic Message, Alexa Bliss' Descent, More WWE SmackDown FalloutSeptember 26, 2020
Just 48 hours from WWE Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso took center stage ahead of their Universal Championship match and stole the show on Friday's SmackDown.
The cousins played an enormous role on the broadcast, capping it off with a great bit of storytelling and a phenomenal promo from the challenger. Their face-to-face highlighted a show that featured the latest stage of Alexa Bliss' transformation and the continuation of Lucha House Party's ever-widening split.
Dive deeper into those stories and angles with this recap of Friday's Fox network presentation.
Roman Reigns Sends Final Message to Jey Uso Ahead of Clash of Champions
Roman Reigns does what he wants when he wants, and cousin Jey Uso found that out the hard way Friday night.
The Tribal Chief refused to join Uso in the ring for a promo midway through the show, instead opting to hit the squared circle seconds after Alexa Bliss defeated Lacey Evans. More condescending talk from the titleholder, about Uso's inability to lead the family by being champion, gave way to an impassioned promo from the tag team specialist (more on that later).
Instead of letting his cousin have his moment, shine in the spotlight and build some momentum heading into Clash of Champions, Reigns emerged from the locker room, blasting the No. 1 contender with a Superman Punch from out of nowhere and reminding him who sits at the head of the table.
It was the physicality from Reigns toward Uso that we have been waiting for and a loud and clear message to the locker room that if the champ will attack his own family, imagine what he will do to those he cares little about.
Most importantly, though, it was a sign that Reigns may consider Uso a genuine threat, hence going to the trouble of attacking him.
Reigns has been fantastic since turning heel, and Friday's performance—complete with the talking down to his cousin and propping up of himself as the face of the Samoan Dynasty—only added to his already impressive run.
Alexa Bliss Continues to Crack, Eyes Roman Reigns as Potential Next Target
The slow and steady transformation of Alexa Bliss from coffee-drinking talk show host to dark, twisted minion of The Fiend continued Friday night.
In the midst of a battle with Lacey Evans, Bray Wyatt's maniacal laughter filled the ThunderDome. Later in the match, the shrill chords that typically accompany The Fiend filled the arena, awakening a side of Bliss that we had never seen before.
Her hair disheveled, she stomped away at Evans, drawing a disqualification from the official. From there, she delivered a Sister Abigail on the floor—the second week in a row when she has flattened The Southern Belle outside the ring.
From there, The Fiend appeared on the video screen, almost in approval of Bliss' actions.
It was not the mind games of The Fiend that left the greatest impact, though. It was the brief exchange between Bliss and Roman Reigns, whom she encountered on her way up the ramp. As Reigns stopped to hold the Universal Championship overhead in a show of dominance for the WWE Universe, Bliss stood behind him, shooting him the sort of glare that's a bad omen for most.
We know that Reigns will eventually clash with The Fiend, and if the expression on Bliss' face were any indication, the harlequin of WWE will factor into the program—perhaps as the demented, mask-wearing clown's sidekick.
Jey Uso Proves Worth as a Singles Star in 1st Main Event Opportunity
Jey Uso had one shot to sell the story of Sunday's Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. The spotlight was on him, the moment was enormous and the former tag team champion delivered.
Big time.
"There goes The Big Dog. Mr. WrestleMania," he said. "You know what they say when they see me, uce? 'Which one are you?' After Sunday, when they ask me who am I, they're gonna say, 'I know you, uce. You beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.'"
Jey's promo encapsulated his story succinctly. There is no denying what Sunday's match means to him and what he is hoping to get out of it. It was a perfectly tied bow on the gift that has been the Reigns-Uso storyline.
But it was not the first time Uso has delivered in recent weeks.
Since winning the Fatal 4-Way Match to cash his ticket to Clash of Champions, he has been stellar, both between the ropes and in his interactions with his cousin. He has been the epitome of someone seizing an opportunity and running with it.
Does Jey stand a chance in hell of winning the Universal Championship on Sunday night? Hell no. But he does have the opportunity to convince Vince McMahon and the rest of the power brokers backstage that he deserves the right to continue on this path as a singles star.
Given the strength of his work in recent weeks, do not be surprised if Jey sticks around the top of the card beyond Sunday's pay-per-view—not because the SmackDown brand lacks depth or because of some nepotistic favor to Reigns, but because he has earned it.
Lucha House Party Continues to Crack Under Frustration and Selfishness
The team of Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado was the picture of quiet consistency in Kalisto's absence.
Lucha House Party stole the show in March at Elimination Chamber, had championship opportunities thereafter and felt like a team on the rise. Since Kalisto's return in August, though, selfishness on the part of the former United States champion and frustration from a string of losses has threatened to shatter the once-tight bond the luchadors shared.
Friday night on SmackDown, Kalisto watched from the floor as Metalik and Dorado were beaten down by SmackDown tag team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, making no effort to come to their aid.
Kalisto has come across as insincere, poking and prodding at Dorado and subtly forcing Metalik to choose sides.
Do not be surprised if the issues between them come to a head Sunday at Clash of Champions regardless of whether Dorado and Metalik unseat Cesaro and Nakamura as champions.
The issues are intensifying, and it seems rather unlikely the team continue as they are. If nothing else, a split would freshen up an act that has been coasting for two years now and could use a little rebranding.