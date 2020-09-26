Roman Reigns' Emphatic Message, Alexa Bliss' Descent, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Roman Reigns does what he wants when he wants, and cousin Jey Uso found that out the hard way Friday night.

The Tribal Chief refused to join Uso in the ring for a promo midway through the show, instead opting to hit the squared circle seconds after Alexa Bliss defeated Lacey Evans. More condescending talk from the titleholder, about Uso's inability to lead the family by being champion, gave way to an impassioned promo from the tag team specialist (more on that later).

Instead of letting his cousin have his moment, shine in the spotlight and build some momentum heading into Clash of Champions, Reigns emerged from the locker room, blasting the No. 1 contender with a Superman Punch from out of nowhere and reminding him who sits at the head of the table.

It was the physicality from Reigns toward Uso that we have been waiting for and a loud and clear message to the locker room that if the champ will attack his own family, imagine what he will do to those he cares little about.

Most importantly, though, it was a sign that Reigns may consider Uso a genuine threat, hence going to the trouble of attacking him.

Reigns has been fantastic since turning heel, and Friday's performance—complete with the talking down to his cousin and propping up of himself as the face of the Samoan Dynasty—only added to his already impressive run.