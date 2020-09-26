Stars vs. Lightning: Game 5 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

On Friday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Dallas Stars, pulling out a 5-4 win in overtime to move one victory away from their first championship since 2004.

The Lightning improved to 7-1 in overtime games this postseason, and it was their third straight win after dropping Game 1 to the Stars. The Lightning have also scored 13 goals over their three wins in the series.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday night's Game 5, the potential final game of the 2019-20 NHL season.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay -3335 (bet $3,335 to win $100)

Dallas +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500)

Odds obtained via DraftKings

Game 5 Preview

It sure seems like the Lightning are heading toward their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. A 3-1 deficit isn't insurmountable for the Stars, but Tampa Bay appears to realize that as it heads into Saturday's Game 5.

"[The players] came here to do something," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "They're on their way, but we've said all along, we haven't won anything yet. We still have to win one more and we're not taking anything for granted."

In Game 4, the Lightning showcased their depth. Center Brayden Point scored a pair of goals to help erase a 2-0 Stars lead early in the second period, and he now has a team-high 13 goals this postseason.

Left winger Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay, as did center Alex Killorn, who put the Lightning ahead early in the third period. However, Dallas center Joe Pavelski's second goal of the night tied the game with just over eight minutes to go in regulation.

It was defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk who then lifted the Lightning to victory, scoring his third goal of the postseason at the 6:34 mark in OT.

The Stars will now need three consecutive wins to claim their first Stanley Cup since 1999, and the Lightning have yet to lose consecutive games this postseason.

But Dallas is remaining confident, even though it doesn't have much time to prepare for Game 5.

"We've got more," Stars center Tyler Seguin said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "We would've won [Game 4] if we would've gotten everything out of everybody, I think. We've got a quick turnaround. I believe in this team, believe in the boys. We have another level here, so the quick turnaround is going to be nice."

Or it could allow the Lightning to keep their momentum rolling and possibly end the series. But if the Stars can stave off elimination, the teams would get a day off before returning to the ice for Game 6 on Monday night.

But with Tampa Bay playing as well as it has of late, there's a chance the Stanley Cup Final may not get to that point.