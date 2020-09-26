Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

There were a lot of injuries suffered during Week 2 of the NFL season, which left fantasy football managers scouring the waiver wire to try to find suitable replacements. Among them were plenty of long-term injuries, such as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's ACL tear, which will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Other injuries weren't as clear, though, and there are some key players who had injury designations on their teams' injury reports Friday. Because of that, their status will need to be monitored closely throughout the weekend, and managers may need to find a fill-in player to add on short notice.

If that's the case, then don't worry. There are likely still some solid streaming options on your league's waiver wire who can be added and plugged into your lineup in a pinch.

Here's a look at Week 3 fantasy rankings, followed by the latest on some notable injuries and potential fill-in options for those players.

Week 3 PPR Top-10 Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. KC)

2. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. DET)

3. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. DAL)

4. Cam Newton, NE (vs. LV)

5. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at BAL)

6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at SEA)

7. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LAR)

8. Drew Brees, NO (vs. GB)

9. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at PIT)

10. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. CHI)

Running Backs

1. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. GB)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at SEA)

3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. TEN)

4. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. CIN)

5. Derrick Henry, TEN (at MIN)

6. Aaron Jones, GB (at NO)

7. Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. TB)

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at BAL)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN (at PHI)

10. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NYJ)

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. DET)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. CHI)

3. DJ Moore, CAR (at LAC)

4. Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. CHI)

5. Amari Cooper, DAL (at SEA)

6. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. DAL)

7. Mike Evans, TB (at DEN)

8. Allen Robinson II, CHI (at ATL)

9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. DAL)

10. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at CLE)

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at BAL)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. KC)

3. Darren Waller, LV (at NE)

4. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. CIN)

5. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. SF)

6. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. CAR)

7. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at ARI)

8. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. CIN)

9. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. TB)

10. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at BUF)

Injury Reports and Top Pickups

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Questionable)

This is going to be a situation to watch all the way until Sunday morning, as Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Julio Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, will be a game-time decision, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Jones was slowed by the injury during the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and he was held out of practice this week. That could be a concern, but Jones is talented enough that he should be in fantasy lineups if he plays, as the Falcons have a solid matchup against the Chicago Bears. Atlanta will also be looking to avoid an 0-3 start, so a win feels necessary if they are to get things on track.

Through two weeks, Jones has 11 receptions for 181 yards, but he has yet to get into the end zone. The 31-year-old continues to be a top-tier fantasy receiver, and with all the other injuries around the league, there may be some managers hoping he can be relied on not only in Week 3 but also moving forward.

Waiver-Wire Option: Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

47 percent rostered in ESPN leagues; 51 percent in Yahoo.



Even if Jones plays, Russell Gage should be picked up off the waiver wire. He may be the Falcons' No. 3 receiver, but it's clear he's going to be a key piece of their offense moving forward. Even with Jones and Calvin Ridley in the lineup, Gage has been targeted at least nine times in each of Atlanta's first two games.

Gage has 15 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown through two weeks. And if Jones doesn't play against Chicago, that should lead to even bigger numbers for Ridley and Gage. Despite being 0-2, the Falcons' offense ranks fourth in the NFL with 443 total yards per game.

It's a bit of a surprise that Gage is still available on the waiver wire in about half of fantasy leagues with how well he's been playing. So if he's there and Jones doesn't play, that's an easy plug-and-play option. But even if Jones plays (or even if Jones isn't in your lineup), still try to pick up Gage for depth.

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (Out)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

After missing his third straight day of practice Friday, Cam Akers was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of injured ribs. The rookie running back hasn't made a huge impact through two weeks, as he has 17 carries for 52 yards and has yet to get into the end zone.

At some point this season, Akers could become a worthwhile fantasy option. But even when he's healthy, it's hard to consider him as a flex play because of the numerous options in the Los Angeles Rams backfield. But the team used a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Akers, so it's clear they think he's a talented player who could be a future contributor.

Fellow Rams running back Malcolm Brown also had an injury he was dealing with this week. He had surgery to repair a fractured finger and missed Wednesday's practice, but he wasn't listed on Friday's injury report, so he should be good to go Sunday. However, Brown could still be a risky play in case the finger starts to give him issues—and because Darrell Henderson is likely to get some touches.

Waiver-Wire Option: Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets

17 percent rostered in ESPN leagues; 16 percent in Yahoo.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

If you were previously relying on a Rams running back (or another injured back) and need a player who is guaranteed to get a large number of touches, then Frank Gore could be a worthwhile fill-in option in Week 3. The matchup doesn't make Gore a must-play back, but he will again be the New York Jets' lead rushing option against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 37-year-old Gore had 21 carries for 63 yards in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers with Le'Veon Bell out because of a hamstring injury. His yardage numbers could be a bit better against the Colts, and if he finds a way to get into the end zone, that could give him a solid day that helps fantasy managers make up for a missing injured player.

As soon as Bell comes back, Gore is likely to have a small role for New York. But until then, he's going to have a heavy workload that makes him a decent fallback option. And the Jets don't have too many other offensive options, with wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman both ruled out for Sunday's game because of injuries.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts (Questionable)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Colts have had several offensive players go down with injuries early in the season. Running back Marlon Mack is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is on injured reserve with a knee injury. And tight end Jack Doyle is questionable for this Sunday's game with knee/ankle injuries.

Doyle practiced Friday for Indianapolis, but it's unclear how likely it is he will suit up for its game against the Jets on Sunday. He missed Week 2's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the fact that he practiced Friday could be an indication that he's trending in the right direction and could return Sunday.

However, anything can happen, and it's always better to have a backup option. If you don't have the roster space for two tight ends, it's OK to wait until the last minute as there should be solid streaming options right up until kick off.

Waiver-Wire Option: Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

6 percent rostered in ESPN leagues; 9 percent in Yahoo.

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

If it turns out that Doyle doesn't play, then Mo Alie-Cox is the perfect player to plug into your lineup. However, he should only be considered in the instance that Doyle is out, because there likely will not be enough targets for Cox to be a strong streaming option if he's the No. 2 tight end.

With Doyle out in Week 2, Cox had five receptions for 111 yards in the Colts' win over the Vikings. It was a breakout game for the third-year tight end, showing that he could become a bigger part of the team's offense down the line.

The Colts have a favorable matchup Sunday against the Jets, and they should have no trouble putting up a lot of offense. Either Doyle or Cox is likely to have a strong performance—depending on which one of them ends up as the starter. Keep an eye on the situation if you have Doyle, and be ready to pivot to Cox if necessary.

Availability information according to FantasyPros.