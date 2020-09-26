Stars vs. Lightning Game 5 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream for 2020 NHL Final

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

There's nothing in sports that feels quite as good as redemption.

Last summer, Kevin Shattenkirk fell out of favor with his hometown New York Rangers and was bought out after a disappointing two years. Luckily, though, he landed on his feet with the Tampa Bay Lightning on a one-year deal.

Fast forward to last night, when he scored the winning overtime goal in Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The defenseman's power play goal helped the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 and put them one win away from winning the most coveted prize in the NHL.

Dallas will be out to extend the series for Game 5, but the oddsmakers believe otherwise. Here's how to tune in and see which side prevails.

Game 5 Information

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Livestream: NBC Sports Live

Odds: (DraftKings Sportsbook) Dallas (+140; bet $100 to win $140), Tampa Bay (-162; bet $162 to win $100)

To Win Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay (-118)

Dallas (+130)

Prediction

As far as Tampa Bay is concerned, there's blood in the water. With a decisive 3-1 lead heading into Saturday night, the Lightning will be locked in and focused to end the series.

Shattenkirk's goal Friday night was the icing, but it was Brayden Point who baked the cake with his two goals that rallied the Lightning from a 2-0 deficit.

"We rely on the big guys to score those goals, and they're coming through," Lightning forward Alex Killorn told Mike Brehm of USA Today.

For Dallas, Game 4 was marred with controversy after captain Jamie Benn was sent to the penalty box in overtime for tripping Tyler Johnson.

While Benn was off the ice, Shattenkirk's shot got past Anton Khudobin for the win. That didn't sit well with Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

"I don't have a ton of time for a play where Tyler Johnson steps in front of Jamie Benn and it has no real effect on the play, and Jamie breathes on him and the guy falls over. Whether that's the case or not, there's a little battle going on there, but it's playoffs, it's overtime. We expect 5-on-5."

If Dallas wants to stay alive, it'll have to get over the disputed call and get back to what got it to the final: defense.

Khudobin is doing the best he can, but he needs help. He made 30 saves Friday but still conceded five goals.

The Stars defense needs to create more pressure at the blue lines and limit the Lightning's opportunities to create chances, execute passes and get in the skating game.

Tampa Bay is firing on all cylinders, though, and with their second Cup since 2004 in their grasp, they won't let this opportunity slip away.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 3

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport