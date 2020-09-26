NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Team Plans as 2020 Draft Approaches

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

With a shortage of elite-level NBA free agents and win-now shoppers with cap space, this offseason could be defined by trades.

It's the best transformational tool available to most teams. Whether clubs are gearing up for a playoff run or tearing down after a disappointing postseason, there's likely a trade partner out there.

The potential for an active trade market is so rich that the rumor mill is already buzzing. We'll get to the latest whispers below.

Sixers See D'Antoni as Possible Bridge to Harden?

The Philadelphia 76ers have kept fairly coy about their offseason plans, save for a desire to keep Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and, as general manager Elton Brand put it, "complement them better."

Philly will apparently leave no stone unturned in that pursuit.

The Sixers are chasing Mike D'Antoni to fill their coaching vacancy. As Keith Pompey reported for the Philadelphia Inquirer, "the job is D'Antoni's to turn down." If Philly lands D'Antoni, it could then shift its attention to three-time scoring champ and former MVP James Harden, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark:

Getting Harden out of Houston won't be easy (or cheap), although that organization may require an overhaul sooner rather than later.

The questions are whether the Sixers have the trade chips to get Harden and whether his isolation style could mesh with Embiid and Simmons. The talent level would be overwhelming, but that's a tricky puzzle for any coach to solve.

Bucks Won't Chase the Point God?

For the second straight year, the Milwaukee Bucks were the regular season's best team and one of the postseason's biggest disappointments. Their offense malfunctioned at the worst possible time, and given how they have to be feeling the unyielding pressure of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2021 free agency, it's hard to imagine them trusting status quo to figure this out.

They are seemingly in desperate need of a shakeup. More specifically, they need more creativity and shooting in the half court, ideally from someone who doesn't force them to miss a beat on defense.

If you think it sounds like they need Chris Paul, you're not alone. That's among the most common (and most logical) trade-machine masterpieces you will see this offseason.

The only problem is the decision-makers in Milwaukee may not agree, as The Athletic's Sam Amick told Michael Scotto on The HoopsHype Podcast.

"Myself and Eric Nehm, who covers the Bucks for us, have two sources telling us that the Bucks have zero plans of pursuing a Chris Paul trade," Amick said.

Look, maybe that's posturing on Milwaukee's end, as the majority opinion that the Bucks need Paul can't help them grab any leverage. But if it's not, Bucks brass better have something else up its sleeve. The hierarchy can't expect Antetokounmpo to commit to the franchise long term without a clear plan to improve the roster around him.

Cavs Shopping No. 5 Pick?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are eager to accelerate their latest post-LeBron James rebuild. They are hoping the No. 5 pick will help them do that, though not necessarily with the prospect selected in that spot.

"The Cavs will be active this offseason," cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported. "They will explore trade opportunities, using the No. 5 pick as bait."

With less-than-stellar reviews given to this draft class, it's no major surprise the Cavaliers would consider moving their pick. But there are several reasons to wonder whether it will work.

For starters, they have 19 wins to show for each of the past two seasons. Their most important player going forward is either Collin Sexton, a 21-year-old scoring specialist, or Kevin Porter Jr., an intriguing but raw 20-year-old who needs more time to put it all together. There are scenarios wherein shopping an early pick makes sense. But on the surface, this isn't one of them.

Plus, the Cavs aren't the only team interested in exploring that market, and they don't hold the best picks on the table. The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to entertain trade offers for the first selection, per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie. Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers has said they will "consider" trading out of the No. 2 slot.

If those picks are up for grabs, how much can the Cavaliers realistically expect to get for No. 5? Probably not enough to justify the sacrifice given the state of their rebuild.