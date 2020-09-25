Reigns Wants Adam Cole Match; Possible WWE Retribution Names; Royce Impressing

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns Talks Possibly Facing Cole

As the reigning Universal champion and arguably WWE's biggest star, there is no shortage of potential dream matches available to Roman Reigns.

When it comes to possibly facing a current NXT Superstar in the future, however, there is one person who stands out above the rest for The Big Dog.

During a Zoom call with Mania Club (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joseph Ciccolini), Reigns named former NXT champion Adam Cole as his ideal opponent from NXT: "I'd like to maybe tangle with Adam Cole, I think that would be neat. I think we would get some really good reaction."

Cole is arguably the most successful Superstar in NXT history, and he is coming off an NXT title reign that lasted a record 396 days. Cole is also a former North American and NXT Tag Team champion.

While some detractors might point to the size disparity between the somewhat diminutive Cole and the former football player in Reigns, Cole has shown throughout his career in NXT and prior that he can face bigger athletes and make it look good.

Most recently, Cole dropped the NXT Championship to Keith Lee in a match that was competitive and believable despite the fact that Lee outweighs Cole by a good 100 lbs.

Cole also got a taste of the main roster last year when he beat Daniel Bryan cleanly on SmackDown and had a quality match against Seth Rollins on Raw.

Since Cole has been a top star essentially everywhere he has gone during his career, he is an ideal candidate to face a Superstar of Reigns' caliber once he gets called up to the main roster for good.

Additional Retribution Names Potentially Revealed

WWE may have provided a clue regarding what Retribution members Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be called moving forward.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, WWE filed trademarks for five names this week: T-Bar, Slapjack, Mace, Retaliation and Reckoning.

On Monday's episode of Raw, the T-Bar, Slapjack and Mace names were officially revealed. T-Bar is played by Dominik Dijakovic, Slapjack by Shane Thorne and Mace by Dio Maddin.

Yim and Martinez were with the group also, but neither of them gave their names. Based on the trademark information, it looks as though they may be called Retaliation and Reckoning, although that hasn't been confirmed.

The names and the Retribution gimmick haven't been well-received by fans so far, but there is no question that there is plenty of talent within the group.

Dijakovic had a great rivalry with Lee in NXT, Thorne is a top tag team wrestler and Maddin is a former NFL player. Meanwhile, Yim and Martinez were two of the top performers the NXT women's division had to offer.

The success of Retribution will largely hinge on booking and how they are presented, but even if things aren't great on that front, perhaps the performers themselves will be able to make it work.

Peers Praising Royce's Work

Peyton Royce reportedly has a great deal of support in WWE both from higher-ups such as Vince McMahon and her colleagues in the locker room.

According to Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, Royce's peers are impressed by the fact that she has been working hard to improve her ring work. One anonymous WWE Superstar said Royce has a "tremendous attitude" as well.

Royce has been part of The IIconics with Billie Kay throughout her WWE career, but that changed a few weeks ago when Royce and Kay lost to The Riott Squad, meaning Royce and Kay had to break up.

Peyton beat Kay in a match the following week and then lost to Raw Women's champion Asuka by disqualification on this week's Raw.

Given her potential as well as her blend of in-ring and talking ability, it is widely believed that Royce is poised to be a big star in the WWE women's division.

With her co-workers reportedly behind her and supporting any type of push she gets, there may now be an even greater chance of that happening for the Australian star.

