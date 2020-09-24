Braves' Max Fried Reportedly Expected Back for Playoffs Despite Ankle Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Despite leaving Wednesday's game after just one inning because of an ankle injury, Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried is expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Braves manager Brian Snitker provided the latest update Thursday, per ESPN, noting additional tests on the ankle were negative.

Fried tweaked his ankle fielding a bunt in early in the game against the Miami Marlins:

He allowed two home runs after the play, eventually leaving at the end of the first inning. He entered the day without a single home run allowed on the season.

"Obviously, it bit him a little bit," Snitker said. "I'm sure it was on his mind, too."

Even with the rough showing, Fried remains a top Cy Young contender after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts this season. Only once this season did he allow more than two runs in a start and the team went 10-1 when he took the mound.

The 26-year-old will be extremely valuable in the playoffs for a team looking to contend for a World Series title.

Atlanta has one of the top offenses in the majors, leading all teams with 335 runs this year, but pitching depth has been one of the biggest issues with significant injuries throughout the rotation. Projected ace Mike Soroka only made three starts while health and inconsistency have forced 13 different players to start a game for the Braves.

Ian Anderson is the only starter better than league average based on ERA+, per Baseball Reference, but he also has a small sample size with just five major-league starts entering Thursday.

Fried is scheduled to pitch Game 1 of the team's first-round, best-of-three series. However, the squad could be in trouble if the lefty is less than 100 percent healthy.