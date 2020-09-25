Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsSeptember 25, 2020
Football isn't played in a vacuum, and neither is its fantasy equivalent. The matchups are important, and they can make or break a fantasy week.
Even the most "reliable" fantasy stars can be a liability when the matchup is poor. Take Deshaun Watson in Week 2. He had 275 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens but also had just one touchdown and one interception. Gardner Minshew II, meanwhile, racked up 339 yards with three touchdowns and two picks against the Tennessee Titans.
The point here is that positional rankings should be fluid from week to week, and sometimes playing the best matchup instead of the most talented player is the way to go.
With this in mind, let's take a look at the Week 3 positional rankings, along with some of the best individual plays for the week.
Quarterback
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
10. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
12. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Matchup to Love: Russell Wilson vs. Dallas Cowboys
While the Dallas Cowboys managed to avoid going 0-2 with a surging comeback, they have serious issues—particularly on defense. Dallas ranks just 23rd in pass defense, 25th in points allowed and has produced a mere two sacks in two games.
You know who can take advantage of a lackluster Cowboys defense? Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are finally letting the offense run through their quarterback, and Wilson is now the betting favorite for MVP, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
So far this season, Wilson has thrown for 610 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for another 68 yards. Don't expect him to suffer a letdown against a Cowboys defense that gave up 273 yards passing and four scores to Matt Ryan a week ago.
Stat Prediction: 303 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 35 rushing yards
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals
11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
15. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons
17. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
18. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
19. David Johnson, Houston Texans
20. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos
Matchup to Love: Derrick Henry at Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the biggest early-season disappointments, and the struggles of quarterback Kirk Cousins are only part of the equation. Minnesota's defense has been terrible and has a sizeable challenge on its hands in Tennessee Titans runner Derrick Henry.
"He's big, he's powerful, he's strong. And then when he gets into the open field, he does have a second gear of speed," Vikings defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said, per Eric Smith of the team's official website.
This isn't going to be the week in which Henry gets stopped. Minnesota has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL so far. The Titans aren't going to suddenly stop feeding Henry the ball, and it's even less likely they get into an aerial shootout with Minnesota's 30th-ranked offense.
Stat Prediction: 120 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
Wide Receiver
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
5. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
9. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
10. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
14. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
15. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
16. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
18. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
19. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots
20. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens
Matchup to Love: Amari Cooper at Seattle Seahawks
If you need any more proof that the Legion of Boom is a ghost of the past, consider this. The Seattle Seahawks rank dead-last in pass defense through two weeks, and by a pretty significant margin. They've allowed an average of 415.5 yards per game through the air, roughly 33 yards more than the Atlanta Falcons.
This is one reason why Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is a tremendous matchup play in Week 3—along with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. At the same time, Seattle ranks second in run defense, allowing just 69.5 yards per game on the ground.
This is a bad combination for Ezekiel Elliott managers, and a good one for those rostering Cowboys receivers.
Additionally, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense should put up enough points to keep Dallas in passing mode throughout the contest.
Stat Prediction: eight receptions, 110 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
7. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
9. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
11. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
12. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
Matchup to Love: Logan Thomas at Cleveland Browns
While Logan Thomas isn't at the top of many managers' fantasy rankings, the Washington Football Team's tight end is a near must-start in Week 3. Thomas only has eight receptions for 63 yards through two games, but he's been targeted 17 times, according to Pro Football Reference.
Against the Cleveland Browns, those targets could quickly turn into catches. The Browns have been atrocious against tight ends this season. Mark Andrews torched them for five catches, 58 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1—no surprise there. However, C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample of the Cincinnati Bengals combined for 11 catches and 87 yards in Week 2.
With Steven Sims dealing with a toe injury and Terry McLaurin likely to draw a heavy dose of Denzel Ward, Thomas could be the centerpiece of the receiving corps in this game.
Stat Prediction: seven receptions, 87 receiving yards