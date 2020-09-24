Donovan Mitchell 'Hurting' After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has responded to a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not charge any of the three police officers for their roles in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Mitchell wrote on Twitter that he's "hurting" and said "justice needed to be served":

Per Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Dylan Lovan of the Associated Press (h/t The Boston Globe), the grand jury only charged Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment "for shooting into a home next to Taylor's that had people in it."

