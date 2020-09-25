NBA Players Dangerously Close to Bust Status

1 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The revamped New York Knicks front office will need to take a hard look at Kevin Knox II during camp. Another season like last year will ruin his trade value, and if president Leon Rose is skeptical about his development, he may be better off shopping Knox now before teams stop buying his potential after three seasons of no improvement.

While most NBA sophomores' roles and production increase, Knox received fewer minutes and averaged 6.4 points for a 21-45 team. It's worth noting that he didn't have a long leash; David Fizdale was fighting for wins to keep his job (he didn't), and interim coach Mike Miller was also trying to prove himself.

But it's telling that neither coach had interest in involving Knox.

He isn't advanced enough with the ball to be used as a creator. Even with an advantageous mix of 6'7" size and athleticism for slashing, Knox has shown poor instincts and touch converting drives.

There was more hope that his value would show as an off-ball scorer, but Knox generated just 0.85 points per possession out of spot-ups (28th percentile) and 0.83 PPP off screens (29th percentile), struggling to consistently make catch-and-shoot jumpers, one-dribble pull-ups and line-drive takes to the basket.

For a non-playmaker, his inability to create or consistently make shots has made him unplayable at times, even if he did make strides on defense.

Though Knox just turned 21 in August, teams will start to forget about his age and worry more about his lack of progress if he's unable to make a third-year jump.

Maybe a new coaching staff will help Knox flip the switch. Perhaps he needs a change of scenery to a team that can offer a more defined role and supporting talent.

Or maybe former president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Merry totally misevaluated their 2018 lottery pick. There is no denying Knox's talent and skill set—the question is whether he will figure out how to apply and optimize them.