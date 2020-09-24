NBA, Doc Rivers and More Have Reportedly Tried to Help Delonte West for Months

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NBA and the Players Association have reportedly been trying to reach out to former guard Delonte West for "months" in an attempt to offer assistance.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that West's former coach with the Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers, and a former St. Joseph's college teammate, Jameer Nelson, have also tried to help West, who was shown in a recent photo on the streets of Dallas asking for money.

In January, TMZ reported information about a street fight that allegedly began when West struck another man with a glass bottle. He was then shown on video getting punched and kicked repeatedly in the street. His former agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed West was in the video but didn't confirm details of the situation.

The fight occurred in Washington, D.C. Neither man wanted to filed criminal charges in the case.

West and Nelson were part of the Hawks' team that reached the Elite Eight in the 2004 NCAA tournament. West was then selected in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft by the Celtics, where he'd spend the first three seasons of his pro career.

The 37-year-old D.C. native also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks across nine years in the NBA. He later played in the G League with the Texas Legends and for the Fujian Xunxing and Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

He last played professional basketball in 2015.