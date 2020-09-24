Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Keith Lee and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Clash of Champions mere days away, it should be of no surprise that this week's wrestling rumor mill features several prominent former world champions.

There is Ronda Rousey, the ex-UFC bantamweight and Raw women's champion who has not been seen since her historic WrestleMania 35 title defense against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Might the mainstream star be eyeing a return to the squared circle in time for next year's Showcase of the Immortals?

What plans are in place for Keith Lee as he embarks on his run through the promotion's flagship show?

Is WWE really planning a pay-per-view main event featuring the Mad Max: Fury Road extras known as Retribution?

Find out the answers to those questions and more with this roundup of rumors from around the WWE Universe.