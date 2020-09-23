Mike Tyson 'Very Interested' in Charity Boxing Match vs. Anthony Joshua

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Mike Tyson made a career of knocking out some of the toughest challengers in the boxing ring during his prime.

Apparently, he wants to continue doing just that at 54 years old.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Tyson said he would be "very interested" in fighting heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who is 30 years old.

Tyson clarified he would want the proceeds to go to charity, adding, "I would love to [fight Joshua]. That would be mind-blowing."

TMZ noted the comments came after Tyson's trainer, Rafael Cordero, said Iron Mike could still compete with much younger fighters such as Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

There is no doubting Tyson's status as a boxing legend who overpowered opponents as one of the most feared fighters in the sport's history. Still, he hasn't fought since 2005 and would be going against elite opponents in their prime in such a scenario.

Perhaps he should wait to see how he does against Roy Jones Jr. before he starts scheduling bouts with Joshua.