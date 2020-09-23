AEW's Lance Archer Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Lance Archer will miss Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite after announcing he has tested positive for COVID-19:

Archer was scheduled to be part of a six-man tag match that would see him team with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks to face off with AEW champion Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin.

Archer indicated he expects to return to AEW programming in two weeks. That would allow him to still challenge Moxley for the AEW title on the Oct. 14 edition of Dynamite, which the promotion is treating as its one-year anniversary of the show's launch.

AEW had to delay Cage's championship match against Moxley in July after the latter expressed concerns that he might have been exposed to COVID-19 through his wife, former WWE announcer Renee Young.

Nobody can dispute the fact Moxley is a fighting champion. With Archer out of the picture temporarily, he indicated on social media he wanted to put the AEW World Championship on the line:

Eddie Kingston answered the call:

AEW president Tony Khan subsequently confirmed the match is on for Wednesday night.

Archer earned his title shot by virtue of winning the Casino Battle Royale at All Out on Sept. 5. By the time he gets to cash in that opportunity, Moxley may no longer be the champ.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.