Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersSeptember 24, 2020
It's been awhile since an NFL Sunday was as marred by injuries to prominent players as what we saw last weekend. And that means that a lot of players will have their trade values adjusted due to the time they'll be sidelined, or due to the time their teammates will be sidelined.
We'll attempt to compensate for those fluctuations below in the weekly trade value chart, to at least give you an idea of where you should be valuing your players or potential trade targets. As always, we can't account for your league rules or team needs, but this should give you a general baseline to consider before entering negotiations.
May the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 12
1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
7. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 11
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 10
12. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
13. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
15. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
19. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 9
20. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
21. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
22. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
23. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
24. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
26. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
28. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 8
31. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
32. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
33. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
34. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
35. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
36. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
37. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Trade Value: 7
38. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
40. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
41. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
42. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
43. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
44. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
45. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
46. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
Trade Value: 6
47. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
48. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
49. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
50. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
51. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
52. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
53. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
54. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
55. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
56. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots
Trade Value: 5
57. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
58. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
59. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
60. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
62. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
63. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
64. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
65. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
66. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
67. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 4
68. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
69. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
70. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
71. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
72. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
73. Keelan Cole Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
74. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
75. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
76. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
77. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams
78. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
79. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 3
80. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
81. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
82. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
83. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
84. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants
85. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
86. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
87. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 2
88. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
89. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
91. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans
92. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
93. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
94. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
95. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
96. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
97. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
98. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots
99. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
100. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
There are some hot starts you can trust. Russell Wilson has been awesome in fantasy thus far because, well, he's awesome. DeAndre Hopkins is going to feast in Arizona, like he did in Houston. Alvin Kamara is one of the best all-around playmakers in football on one of the league's most dangerous offenses. Travis Kelce plays with Patrick Mahomes. Etc. etc.
Other players are more fascinating to evaluate. Will their value hold and/or improve?
Calvin Ridley is a player a lot of folks will be talking about after starting the season with 16 receptions for 239 yards and four touchdowns, all on 22 targets. That output obviously isn't sustainable—Ridley is currently on pace for 32 touchdowns. He'll naturally regress from that number.
But just how far?
Atlanta has never been afraid to throw the ball around, so the targets should remain steady. He's clearly earned Matt Ryan's trust. And even without the touchdowns he'd be having an excellent fantasy season, especially in PPR leagues. He's also in his third year and put up solid numbers in each of his first two seasons—we could be looking at a breakout campaign here.
It seems more likely that Ridley is heading for a big season than it does that his two games thus far are a pure fluke. It's also likely that his trade value will never be higher. Now probably isn't a great time to buy on him in a trade, but it's a hell of a time to sell. But if you aren't getting back WR1 prices, just sit on him—he's going to keep producing, albeit at a slightly more subdued level.
Then there's the Tampa backfield. It sure feels like Leonard Fournette is about to take over the starting running back role after rushing 12 times for 103 yards and two scores in Week 2, adding four receptions for 13 yards. Ronald Jones III, meanwhile, had seven carries for 23 yards and a score, adding two receptions for four yards.
Here's the thing about Jones—if Tampa's coaching staff was truly committed to him as the top guy, would they have signed Fournette in the first place? Maybe, or maybe Fournette was brought aboard because Jones, quite frankly, has never been that good or seized the job.
It's time to start treating Fournette like a top-15 running back. You can probably get him cheaper than that in a trade right now, but given both his and Jones' resumes, expect Fournette to be the main man in this backfield going forward.