Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Approved as Potential Investors in Wrexham AFC

For their next roles, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney want to take financial control of a Welsh soccer team.

Wrexham AFC is the oldest Welsh football club and the third-oldest in the world, founded in 1864. They currently compete in the fifth tier of English football after they were relegated from the fourth level during the 2007-08 season.

After the news was announced, Reynolds responded to a tweet from 2012 that said "you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to show up in Wrexham."

The club has been fan-owned since 2011, and 97.5 percent of its 1,254 members voted to continue talks with the actors in what BBC reported could result in £2 million being invested in the team. The pair will present a proposal of "their vision for Wrexham AFC" to members at a second meeting.

"All we're going to commit to—because we're not going to pressure on ourselves—is that we will conclude the discussions as soon as possible," Wrexham Supporters Trust director Spencer Harris told BBC Wales.

The pair wouldn't be the first in Hollywood to financially back a team across the pond. Mindy Kaling was part of an investment group that took over Swansea City A.F.C in 2016.