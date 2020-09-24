Speculating on the Next WWE Star to Leave Company

0 of 4

Photo via WWE.com

The rise of All Elite Wrestling, not to mention Impact Wrestling and other companies challenging for supremacy, has spawned a renewed excitement about the possibility of WWE Superstars jumping ship.

One of the reasons the Attitude Era is so fondly remembered is because wrestlers could leave one company and show up in another. With AEW challenging NXT on Wednesdays and other brands looking to make their marks, there are several big names who could be on the move.

Whether it's possibly disgruntled Superstars like Kevin Owens and Ricochet, veterans looking for another chance at glory like Mickie James or a former world champion considering a reunion with his brother, there are several options moving into 2021.

Here are the Superstars who could realistically leave the WWE for another company.