WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 23

NXT opened with a graphic paying tribute to the late Road Warrior Animal before we went to the ring for the Women's Battle Royal. We were shown a clip of Candice LeRae attacking Tegan Nox earlier in the day.

As soon as the bell rang, all of the women in the ring began fighting. There was a lot of unorganized chaos early on as Rhea Ripley scored the first elimination. Many of the women in the ring were lesser-known Performance Center recruits, so they provided some easy eliminations for the more established stars.

Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez dominated the competition and threw several women over the top rope. Every time one of them would get an elimination, the other one would even the score.

Kacy Catanzaro avoided elimination with a unique save just as the show went to a break. She saved herself a few more times using her ninja skillset. Ripley and Gonzalez eliminated each other and brawled until a group of officials forced them to break it up. This left LeRae, Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Catanzaro in the ring.

Hartwell was the first to go and Catanzaro soon followed. Kai and LeRae worked as a team against Blackheart until the green-haired grappler took out Captain Kota. The Poison Pixie was able to eliminate Blackheart to get the win and earn a title shot at TakeOver.

Grade: B

Analysis

The first half of this match was all about making Gonzalez and Ripley look good. They each scored a number of eliminations as the announcers put them over as the heavy favorites.

Unfortunately, this Battle Royal suffered from the same problem many of these matches have. There were too many people in the ring at the beginning so nobody was able to do anything cool until they cleared out at least half of the competitors.

What really shined here was the attention to detail. A lot of different feuds, both past and present, were addressed as different combinations of wrestlers fought each other throughout the match.

The second half was much better and allowed several Superstars to have their time in the spotlight. LeRae was the right choice to win this one as she will be able to have an incredible match against Io Shirai.