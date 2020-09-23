AL Playoff Standings 2020: Latest Wild-Card Info, Team Records and More

Michael Perez/Associated Press

One wild-card berth remains up for grabs in the American League.

Cleveland scooped up one of the two wild-card positions Tuesday through a walk-off home run by Jose Ramirez.

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be in a decent position to secure the No. 8 seed in the coming days, but their position is not guaranteed yet.

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels are still alive in the chase of Toronto, and they are also in contention for second place in the AL West, which is currently held by the Houston Astros.

American League Wild-Card Standings

7. Cleveland (31-24; clinched playoff berth)

8. Toronto (28-27)

9. Los Angeles Angels (25-31)

10. Seattle (24-30)

Cleveland could not have asked for a better way to secure a spot in the eight-team American League field.

Ramirez's blast to right center field in extra innings handed the Indians their 31st victory of the 60-game season and put them six games ahead of the Angels in the win column.

Now the wild-card focus shifts toward the Blue Jays and their ability to close out the No. 8 seed before the weekend hits.

Toronto was shellacked by the New York Yankees in a 12-1 defeat Tuesday in which Gerrit Cole silenced its offense.

Wednesday could pose a tough challenge for the Blue Jays to get back to winning ways since the Yankees hold the edge in the pitching matchup of Masahiro Tanaka versus Robbie Ray.

The change of scenery from Arizona to Toronto has not benefited Ray much since he has conceded four or more earned runs in two of his four starts in the American League.

In those four appearances, the southpaw has conceded four home runs to take his total for the season up to 13.

The Yankees lineup is a tough matchup for any pitcher, but the task could be taller for Ray since he is susceptible to long balls.

Tanaka was solid over seven innings in his last start against Toronto. He conceded three earned runs and scattered seven hits while striking out five batters.

If Tanaka remains consistent on the mound, Toronto may have to wait until Thursday to secure a postseason berth with a win since it holds the advantage with Hyun-Jin Ryu over Jordan Montgomery in the probable pitching matchup.

With Ray on the mound in Buffalo, Seattle and Los Angeles could make up more ground to stay alive into the final few games.

The Angels received a 10-strikeout performance from Griffin Canning to hold San Diego to two runs in their victory Tuesday.

Joe Maddon's team needs a similar outing from Jaime Barria against Mike Clevinger Wednesday afternoon to be in position to gain ground on Toronto, who plays at night.

Seattle faces a more difficult climb up the standings after its loss to Houston. The Mariners are four games behind the Blue Jays in the win column with five days left in the regular season.

If the Mariners beat the Astros Wednesday, it could make the weekend interesting in the race for the second spot out of the AL West.

If Toronto gets the best of Tanaka and Ryu thrives Thursday while the Mariners and Angels are off, stealing the Astros' current position could be the best route to the postseason for the wild-card chasers.

The Angels finish the regular season with three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Seattle plays four games in Oakland. Both the Dodgers and Athletics have clinched playoff berths.

Even if Houston fails to close out its playoff berth in Seattle Wednesday, it should be able to get the job during a four-game series with last-place Texas.

