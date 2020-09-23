Daily Fantasy Baseball: Shane Bieber, Top DraftKings, FanDuel Picks for Sept. 23

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Wednesday serves a playoff tune-up for a handful of aces across Major League Baseball.

For Shane Bieber, his final regular-season start will also give him one more chance to reinforce his American League Cy Young candidacy.

Bieber goes head-to-head with Lucas Giolito in what could be a preview of a potential first-round showdown depending on where the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians land in the AL standings. Entering Wednesday, the White Sox are No. 3 and the Indians are No. 7.

Atlanta's Max Fried is in a similar situation as Bieber since he toes the rubber against the Miami Marlins, who could be a potential first-round foe for the National League East champion.

With so many high-quality arms scheduled to start Wednesday, the best hitters for daily fantasy baseball lineups will be those with reasonable salaries and favorable matchups.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for September 23

Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland

Bieber has been a must-start DFS pitcher every time he takes the hill.

The Cleveland ace owns 112 strikeouts, a 1.74 ERA and eight victories over 11 appearances.

Since August 15, Bieber has fanned 10 or more batters in six of his eight starts, including a 10-strikeout performance in his last outing against Detroit.

If the Indians had not clinched a playoff berth through Jose Ramirez's walk-off home run Tuesday, Bieber would have been pitching for his team's postseason spot Wednesday.

Even though he does not have that pressure, he still has to show he can outduel one of the other aces in the AL in Giolito.

The two pitchers went head-to-head August 9 in a game that was decided by the bullpens. Bieber struck out eight White Sox hitters and allowed three earned runs in a six-inning outing.

If he produces another high punchout total and decreases the number of earned runs by one or two, Bieber could once again be the pitcher with the most points in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.

Bieber should have the highest salary of any of the top-tier pitchers throwing Wednesday, but he has proved time and again that he can live up to the high price.

Max Fried, SP, Atlanta

You probably can't go wrong with Giolito, Kenta Maeda, Trevor Bauer or Tyler Glasnow, but Fried will be involved in a favorable home matchup and comes at a more reasonable salary.

Since the Atlanta ace is valued lower than some of the other top pitchers on the slate, you could find a way to stack him with the Braves sluggers that unleashed an 11-run barrage on Miami Tuesday night.

In nine of his 10 starts, Fried allowed two earned runs or fewer and he holds a perfect 7-0 record.

One of Fried's best strikeout performances occurred against the Marlins August 15, as he sat down seven batters on strikes.

Fried does not have the overwhelming strikeout power like Bieber and others, but he typically does not allow opponents to get runs off him and earns points for quality starts and victories.

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota

There are not many matchups for hitters to exploit due to the large roster of aces throwing Wednesday, but Minnesota appears to have an edge against Detroit's Casey Mize.

The Twins have already seen the Detroit rookie on two occasions, and they produced five earned runs on seven hits against Mize in those games.

Max Kepler went 1-for-5 in the August 30 meeting with Mize and the Tigers, but that can be discounted when building lineups Wednesday since he is in a better run of form at the dish.

The outfielder is coming off back-to-back three-hit games against the Chicago Cubs and Detroit. He hit a home run in each contest and recorded 13 total bases.

Kepler's salary will be a bit expensive to match with Bieber, Bauer or Fried, but it is worth riding a consistent hot hand to provide some power to your lineup.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.