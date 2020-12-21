Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown's Rams Fantasy Outlook After Cam Akers Injury

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

One of the biggest fantasy football questions heading into the season was who would emerge from the Los Angeles Rams' backfield, and it got a little less crowded Monday when head coach Sean McVay told reporters Cam Akers will miss at least a week with a high ankle sprain.

That surely means more opportunities for Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, which is notable for fantasy managers as they make critical lineup decisions at running back and the flex position.

None of the Rams' running backs were automatic RB1 or RB2 starters based on the sheer nature of their timeshare with each other, although Akers had firmly established himself as the primary option prior to this setback.

Splitting carries is a recipe for fantasy inconsistency and frustrating afternoons for those who make the wrong decision. However, the Rams' Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles should provide a hint at what is to come since Akers exited that game with a rib injury.

Henderson was the biggest benefactor and finished with a team-high 12 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 40 yards in an impressive performance that rewarded those who took a chance on him.

Brown had 11 carries for 47 yards in a drop-off from the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys when he paced the team with 18 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Akers had 14 carries against Dallas, while Henderson had just three.

The presence of Akers provided the clearest impact on Henderson's workload, and there is no reason to think the latter won't see a significant uptick in chances following the latest setback. That alone means he is now worthy of flex consideration even if the Rams' backfield is tricky.

Brown is the veteran leader of the trio who may not have the same ceiling as the younger two but likely has the trust of the coaching staff if his experience is any indication.

The fact that he has a higher floor, especially after another Akers injury, means he should also merit flex consideration.

Still, neither one is the surefire starter that Akers has been of late.