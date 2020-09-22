Texas State's Danny Kaspar Resigns After Investigation into Racist Remarks

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Danny Kaspar resigned as the head coach of the Texas State men's basketball team following allegations he made racist comments to players.

Travis Recek of Spectrum News shared the school's announcement, which noted Terrence Johnson will be the team's head coach in 2020-21.

In June, multiple former players said Kaspar directed racist and xenophobic remarks and jokes at players during his time as head coach, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

Former Texas State point guard Jaylen Shead said in a tweet Kaspar suggested he would have an international player deported, made racist comments toward Black players and even said the members of the team would run faster if a "brown man with a [turban] and an AK-47" came into the gym, per Gleeson.

Shead came to Texas State following time at Cal Poly and eventually transfered to Washington State.

His former teammate, Alex Peacock, told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf "there is no embellishment in what he said," when discussing Shead's allegations.

"I personally find these allegations deeply troubling," athletic director Larry Teis said in a statement at the time, per Borzello and Medcalf. "I, and the entire Department of Athletics staff, take the concerns expressed by our former student-athletes very seriously. At my request, the university has launched a formal investigation through the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX. It is our top priority to fully cooperate with the investigation."

Kaspar had been the head coach at Texas State since the 2013-14 campaign following 13 seasons as the head coach of Stephen F. Austin. He made the NCAA tournament once with Stephen F. Austin but failed to do so with Texas State.

He finishes his time with the Bobcats with a 119-109 record.