Lightning vs. Stars: Game 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

After surging out to a three-goal lead and holding off a Stars rally to even the series 1-1 Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to bring that momentum into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Despite Stars forward Joe Pavelski scoring his 10th goal of the postseason and entering a tie for the NHL lead, the Lightning held to take a 3-2 victory in Game 2.

With the victory on Monday, the Lightning ensured that there will be no four-game sweep throughout the entirety of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, marking the fourth time since the format was adopted in 1987 that every series saw at least five games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Lightning's starter in their past 21 games, is now 6-0 after a postseason loss this year, and is 30-21 in 54 playoff outings.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Odds

Per DraftKings, the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored to win Game 3 at -165 odds, meaning a $100 bet will pay out $161. After falling in Game 2, the Stars sit at +140, with a $100 bet yielding $240.

The Lightning, who took the title in 2003-04, are also the favorites to win the series at -195, while Dallas is at +170 odds to claim its first championship since 1999 in its first appearance since 2000.

How to Watch

Livestream

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final can be streamed from the NBC Sports website and on the NBC Sports app.

TV Schedule

In addition to live-streaming options, Game 3 will also air live on NBC Sports.