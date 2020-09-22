Danny Lee Apologizes for 'Very Unprofessional' 6-Putt at 2020 US Open

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

At the notorious Winged Foot Golf Club, emotions got the better of Danny Lee during the third round of the U.S. Open. Now, the New Zealand golf pro has issued an apology.

The 30-year-old missed a four-foot putt for par on the 18th hole, and then ensued on a journey that saw six more putts before he finished with a quintuple bogey and a spot at the bottom of the leaderboard. An hour and a half later, he withdrew from the tournament, citing a wrist injury.

"I apologize for my poor actions at us open last week," Lee wrote in an image posted to Twitter. "It was very unprofessional and foolish. obviously hurt lots of my fans and followers and my Sponsors out there... my frustration took over me and combined with injury I had to fight with it for all week. Still just an excuse."

Lee certainly isn't the only player to melt down under pressure at the U.S. Open—legend Phil Mickelson was nearly disqualified in 2018. Maybe it's not the worst path for Lee to follow.