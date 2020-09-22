Cowboys' Everson Griffen Responds to Critic: Are You 'F--king Joking Me'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A Dallas radio host learned the hard way not to criticize Everson Griffen on Twitter.

After Jeff Cavanaugh of 105.3 The Fan tweeted that Griffen "hasn't been good for the Cowboys at all yet," the four-time Pro Bowler responded with a question (warning: contains vulgar language):

Griffen later explained that trying to evaluate anyone's performance through two weeks in this unique season is foolish:

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year deal in August. He only had three combined tackles in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, but the 32-year-old looked much better Sunday with five combined tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in Dallas' 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Even though Dallas fans—and at least one radio host—may have wanted more right out of the gate, Griffen has posted at least eight sacks in five of the past six seasons. The only time he didn't hit that mark during this stretch was in 2018 when he missed five games for personal reasons.

Griffen has been a steady rock on the defensive line throughout his career. He's only been with the team for five weeks and is learning a new defense. It's probably a good idea to give him time to get comfortable before offering a verdict on his performance. Dallas plays at Seattle on Sunday.