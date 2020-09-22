Colts Legend Edgerrin James Shows Off Hall of Fame-Themed Car on Instagram

MICHAEL CONROY/Associated Press

Edgerrin James' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame may be delayed, but the Indianapolis Colts legend isn't letting that stop him from showing off a custom-made car that celebrates the honor.

James posted a picture on Instagram of his Hall of Fame-themed car:

The 42-year-old, who had been a finalist for the Hall of Fame four times prior to 2020, was among five players voted to be enshrined in the hallowed halls of Canton, Ohio.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony was postponed until August.

James' custom ride looks as smooth as his NFL game. The University of Miami alum led the league in rushing yards in each of his first two seasons with the Colts in 1999 and 2000. After stints with Arizona and Seattle, he ranks 13th all-time with 12,246 rushing yards and 20th with 80 rushing touchdowns.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame named James to the All-Decade first team for the 2000s, along with LaDainian Tomlinson.