NFL Confirms 0 New Positive COVID-19 Test Among Players from Sept. 13-19

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The NFL announced Tuesday there were zero new positive cases of COVID-19 among players from Sept. 13-19.

There were 2,438 players tested a total of 14,074 times during this stretch but all of them tested negative.

The week did see five new positive tests among team personnel, but the individuals were isolated and not allowed into team facilities.

The NFL has issued strict protocols to reduce the spread of the coronavirus amid a pandemic that has led to the deaths of almost 200,000 people in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While there were some positive tests among players during training camp, the league has avoided any outbreaks through the first two weeks of the regular season.

There have still been some affected by the disease, including senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron, who missed Week 1 while suffering from the coronavirus. The Kansas City Chiefs also announced a fan who was in attendance at their Week 1 game tested positive.

Still, the low numbers have helped the NFL avoid the type of game postponements that have been an issue in MLB and college football.