Retribution Survivor Series Plans, Jeff Hardy WWE Contract, Moxley Talks Reigns

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Big Retribution Match Planned for Survivor Series

Retribution has been part of one of the biggest storylines in WWE over the past several weeks, and that is reportedly slated to continue heading into Survivor Series in November.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the current plan is for Retribution to compete in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

On Monday's episode of Raw, five Superstars revealed themselves as the core members of Retribution. Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and someone believed to be Shane Thorne worked in the six-man tag team main event against The Hurt Business.

They are now wrestling under the names T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack, respectively. Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez are also part of the group, although it is unclear what names they will go by.

If all five members of Retribution compete in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, it would make for a unique situation with both men and women competing in the same bout.

Retribution has wreaked havoc on Raw and SmackDown for the past several weeks, but it now appears as though Retribution has become exclusive to the Raw brand, so it stands to reason that they will face a team comprised of Raw Superstars at Survivor Series.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It remains to be seen who will step up to represent Raw, but The Hurt Business has had issues with Retribution in recent weeks, and WWE champion Drew McIntyre led the charge to fend the group off Monday night.

Jeff Hardy's WWE Contract Details

Jeff Hardy is reportedly set to remain with WWE for at least the next two or three years.

According to PWInsider (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Hardy recently signed a new contract that is two to three years in length. That contract length reportedly includes any time WWE added onto his previous deal because of an injury that kept him out for much of 2019 and into 2020.

Hardy has been a huge part of SmackDown since WrestleMania, as WWE has presented him as one of the blue brand's top babyfaces. Since winning his rivalry with Sheamus, Hardy has entered into a feud with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

Hardy beat Styles for the Intercontinental Championship several weeks ago, but Styles accused him of cheating since the knee brace Hardy wore after Styles attacked him aided in his ability to escape the Styles Clash and win the title.

Zayn has claimed that he is the true IC champion since returning because he never lost the title before taking a leave of absence. As a result, an entertaining three-way angle has played out.

At Clash of Champions on Sunday, Hardy will defend the IC title against both Styles and Zayn in a ladder match with show-stealing potential.

Hardy is an experienced veteran and former WWE champion who excels in any role he is given, and the fact that WWE was able to lock him down for two or three more years is a major coup for the company.

Moxley Praises Reigns-Heyman Pairing

Jon Moxley is currently the top guy in AEW, as he holds the promotion's world title, but he still has an eye on his former workplace.

In an interview with Joe Brophy of The Sun, Moxley gave his take on the new pairing of universal champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown: "The concept of him and Paul Heyman—that was very cool to me. I think that's gonna work out really good. All my friends there [WWE], I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great."

Moxley previously worked as Dean Ambrose in WWE, where he was one-third of The Shield with Reigns and Seth Rollins. Mox also became close personal friends with both Reigns and Rollins in real life as a result of the amount of time they spent together.

Reigns hasn't evolved much as a character throughout his career, but that is changing now he has Heyman in his corner.

The Big Dog has a new attitude and is no longer interested in pandering to the fans. It also seems clear that WWE is preparing to have Reigns decimate his cousin, Jey Uso, in order to make his transition to heel status official.

Heyman has worked wonders for Brock Lesnar's career, but with Lesnar not currently in the fold, it made sense to utilize Heyman and give him the responsibility of freshening up one of the company's biggest stars.

The Reigns-Heyman pairing has been arguably the most compelling thing in wrestling since it started, and even Moxley sees the value in it despite working for a rival company.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).