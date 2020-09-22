Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

As NFL rosters adapt and move forward following one of the most brutal weeks in football history, so must fantasy managers. With a list of injuries that is uncomfortably long and hard to digest, the 2020 season will be defined by team flexibility—both in the real world and in fantasy.

Here, we'll tackle precisely how to attack the waivers for those who are hoping to gain an edge in Week 3 (and beyond, to a lesser extent). For each of the skill positions, three waiver-wire streaming options are listed (each rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues) and the most intriguing option of those players is analyzed.

With practice and signing reports likely to influence how certain streaming possibilities perform, managers will need to keep aware of injury and depth-chart progression as the week unfolds. And, while each of these players boasts some long-term upside, they are principally oriented toward Week 3 production.

Quarterbacks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars, 23.5 (32 percent rostered) vs. Miami Dolphins

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts, 18.5 (27 percent rostered) vs. New York Jets

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 21.5 (3 percent rostered) vs. Carolina Panthers

Justin Herbert

If Tyrod Taylor remains out, then rookie Justin Herbert should be a quality start against an uninspiring Carolina Panthers defense. After being thrown into the fire as the starter just moments before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert showed some juice.

In Week 1, Deshaun Watson threw for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Chiefs, with another 27 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In his surprise Week 2 start against Kansas City, Herbert matched the passing touchdown, interception and rushing touchdown, but threw for 58 more yards while rushing for just nine fewer.

Herbert's opportunity may have come earlier than expected, but he met the challenge, got his offense clicking and forced the Chiefs into needing a game-winning overtime field goal to beat him. The Panthers belong in a much lower tier of defense, so, as far as fantasy lineups are concerned, if Tyrod is out, Herbert should be in.

Running Backs

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers, 20.0 (24 percent rostered) at New York Giants

Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins, 13.5 (16 percent rostered) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers, 13.0 (6 percent rostered) at Los Angeles Chargers

Myles Gaskin

This isn't a home run, but Myles Gaskin is growing too interesting to ignore. Guys like Jerick McKinnon, Mike Davis and, to a lesser extent, Dion Lewis, will probably be filling in for injured starters and putting up numbers in Week 3. Gaskins, meanwhile, is part of a healthy, crowded backfield but presents upside in Week 3 and beyond.

Through two weeks, Gaskin has led the Miami Dolphins in carries (16), targets (11) and yards per carry (5.4). Offseason acquisitions Jordan Howard and Matt Breida remain involved, but the incumbent has looked better and more involved.

If Gaskin can find the end zone or carve out a larger share of the work following another week of quality play, he is an excellent bet to drop a good game against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has given up 318 yards and two touchdowns to running backs through two weeks of football.

Wide Receivers

N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots, 12.5 (27 percent rostered) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons, 12.0 (22 percent rostered) vs. Chicago Bears

Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, 13.5 (17 percent rostered) vs. Miami Dolphins

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Laviska Shenault Jr. is an obvious first-round talent, despite being a second-round selection in 2020's stacked receiver class. The 6'1", 227-pounder is the embodiment of explosiveness and appears devoid of positional limitations.

"He can run the ball. He can throw the ball. He can catch the ball. He can catch it after the run. There's a lot of things he can do." As head coach Doug Marrone told the media, "Huncho" can do everything. And it's a point reiterated by offensive coordinator Jay Gruden: "When you have a quarterback, or a running back or receiver—so he's really all three—it puts a lot of stress on a defense."

While he hasn't passed yet and his volume remains modest, the proof of running and receiving potential is there. Through two weeks, he has turned eight targets into six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown while adding seven carries (third-most on the team behind James Robinson and Gardner Minshew) for 47 yards. Even if he doesn't fulfil fantasy dreams and throw out of the wildcat formation, Shenault is being used creatively and is too explosive to be contained by the Dolphins defense in Week 3.

Tight Ends

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team, 12.5 (32 percent rostered) at Cleveland Browns

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys, 11.0 (2 percent rostered) at Seattle Seahawks

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts, 10.5 (1 percent rostered) vs. New York Jets

Logan Thomas

Like Gaskin, Logan Thomas isn't filling in for injury this week. He's a waiver guy with long-term upside who has shown flashes and just happens to get a nice matchup in Week 3. The former quarterback has quietly emerged as one of Dwayne Haskins' top targets, having 17 balls thrown his way over two weeks (tied with upcoming star Terry McLaurin for most on the team).

Thomas has only turned those targets into eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, but the quarterback's attention is there, and the Week 3 matchup is appealing. Through two weeks, the Cleveland Browns have given up 12 targets for nine receptions, 100 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends.

Catching fewer than half of the balls thrown your way isn't ideal, but there's a reason why Haskins keeps going to Thomas. If the two's connection improves, streaming fantasy managers should be able to display that reason proudly on their scoreboards.