Every MLB Team's Best and Worst Players of the 2020 Regular Season

Every MLB Team's Best and Worst Players of the 2020 Regular SeasonSeptember 24, 2020
A 60-game schedule only offers so much time to get to know everyone. But with the 2020 Major League Baseball season nearly over, we have as good of a sense as we're going to get of each team's best and worst players.
So, we're going to go ahead and name them.
Though playing time was also a factor, we mainly looked for players whose production falls extremely to one side or the other of the good/bad spectrum. Wins above replacement was our guiding star, yet we also allowed ourselves some leeway if other statistics stood out.
We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.
Note: Stats are current through play on Tuesday, September 22.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen and Eduardo Escobar
Best: RHP Zac Gallen (2.3 WAR)
The shine finally wore off Zac Gallen on September 7 and 12. After not allowing more than three runs in any of the first 23 starts of his career, he allowed a total of 11 in consecutive outings.
Yet Gallen's 2020 campaign—which is also his first "full" one with the Arizona Diamondbacks—has otherwise been a success. He's struck out 49 more batters than he's walked, and his combination of 66 innings and a 152 ERA+ put him in a club with only eight other pitchers.
Worst: 3B Eduardo Escobar (Minus-0.8 WAR)
Given that he's accrued minus-0.7 WAR, catcher Carson Kelly could just as easily get the nod as Arizona's worst player. We've leaned toward Eduardo Escobar, however, because his performance has been even more disappointing.
Mainly by way of a 111 OPS+ and 35 home runs, Escobar was one of the D-backs' best players in 2019. But in 2020, his 55 OPS+ is the worst among National Leaguers who've been afforded over 200 plate appearances.
Atlanta: Max Fried and Touki Toussaint
Best: LHP Max Fried (3.0 WAR)
Don't think we don't see first baseman Freddie Freeman, who's graced Atlanta with a 187 OPS+ and 34 extra-base hits. He's been one of the best hitters in all of MLB this season.
Yet Max Fried's performance has been not only stellar in general, but also crucial for Atlanta. He's allowed zero home runs and racked up a way, way above-average 243 ERA+ over 10 starts. Without that effort, Atlanta's rotation would have so much worse than a 5.66 ERA.
Worst: RHP Touki Toussaint (Minus-0.8 WAR)
Largely because of the aforementioned rotation issues, Atlanta hasn't had much choice but to use Touki Toussaint this season. And one bright side of that usage is that he's whiffed 30 batters in 24.1 innings.
Still, that isn't nearly enough to make up for the 28 runs (24 earned) that he's allowed. Both walks (16) and home runs (seven) played a huge part in making those runs happen.
Baltimore Orioles: Jose Iglesias and Chris Davis
Best: SS Jose Iglesias (0.9 WAR)
We'll grant that Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle have also had fine seasons for the Baltimore Orioles. But for us, the scales tip ever so slightly in favor of Jose Iglesias.
Albeit in only 36 games, he's made an admirable run at .400 by racking up a .377 batting average. And while he's mixed only 16 extra-base hits into that effort, plentiful singles and good defense at shortstop are enough to qualify a player as "good."
Worst: 1B Chris Davis (Minus-1.0)
The Orioles haven't seen much of Chris Davis this season, as he's played in only 16 games for them. Yet there's no excusing his minus-7 OPS+, which is the worst of any hitter who's taken at least 50 plate appearances.
Even though his $161 million contract runs through 2022, this should spell the end for Davis in Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox: Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez
Best: RF Alex Verdugo (2.3 WAR)
Even if the Mookie Betts trade still looks like a criminally cynical move in retrospect, the Boston Red Sox can rest a little easier knowing that Alex Verdugo is already doing his part to justify it.
He's played in 49 games and hit .330 with a 138 OPS+ and 21 extra-base hits, all while playing excellent defense in the outfield. Good stuff for a guy who only turned 24 on May 15.
Worst: DH J.D. Martinez (Minus-0.8 WAR)
J.D. Martinez doesn't bring any defensive value to the table, so he has to hit to earn his keep. In past years, that hasn't been a problem.
But in 2020? Hoo boy. Martinez has taken 214 trips to the plate and yielded only a .216 average and an 83 OPS+. It's a stunning fall from greatness for a hitter who had the best OPS+ this side of Mike Trout between 2014 and 2019.
Chicago Cubs: Yu Darvish and Kris Bryant
Best: RHP Yu Darvish (2.3 WAR)
Surprisingly, the Chicago Cubs lineup has been anchored not by Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant or Javier Baez, but by Ian Happ and Jason Heyward. Combined, the two of them boast a .897 OPS and 18 home runs.
And yet no single Cub has stood out as much as Yu Darvish, who's allowed only 18 runs (17 earned) through 69 innings. He's also whiffed 88 batters against only 13 walks, so there's something to FanGraphs WAR's valuation of him as arguably the National League's top pitcher.
Worst: 3B Kris Bryant (0.2 WAR)
This spot should arguably belong to Kyle Schwarber, who's amassed minus-0.3 WAR. But that requires reading too heavily into non-offensive metrics. His 89 OPS+ isn't good, but it's not unforgivably awful either.
Especially not when compared to Kris Bryant's 59 OPS+ through 32 games. He's obviously had some injuries, including the tight oblique that ended his day early on Monday. It's nonetheless hard to fathom how a Rookie of the Year, MVP and All-Star could sink so low.
Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion
Best: 1B Jose Abreu (2.9 WAR)
We have to at least shout out shortstop Tim Anderson, who's built on his 2019 breakout by hitting .353 with a 164 OPS+. Yet at first base, Jose Abreu has played in more games (55 to 44) and put up better numbers.
Specifically, Abreu has lit opposing pitchers up to the tune of a 178 OPS+, with an AL-high total for hits and an MLB-high total for runs batted in. Never mind just the best player on the Chicago White Sox; he deserves consideration for the American League MVP.
Worst: DH Edwin Encarnacion (Minus-0.3 WAR)
It's to the White Sox's credit that they don't have many true stinkers on their roster. But not unlike Martinez, Edwin Encarnacion presents a frustrating case of a designated hitter who hasn't hit.
He came to the south side of Chicago after having averaged a 138 OPS+ and 37 home runs per season between 2012 and 2019. But while he's kept the homers (10) coming well enough, it hasn't made up for his well-below-average 85 OPS+.
Cincinnati Reds: Trevor Bauer and Anthony DeSclafani
Best: RHP Trevor Bauer (2.3 WAR)
Trevor Bauer's 2018 season, in which he racked up a 196 ERA+ with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, had looked like an outlier before 2020. Not so much anymore.
Through 10 starts, Bauer has allowed only 16 runs (13 earned) with 88 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 innings. Though he has some competition for the National League Cy Young Award, his MLB-best 264 ERA+ presents a compelling argument for him to win it.
Worst: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (Minus-0.5 WAR)
Like Bauer, Anthony DeSclafani came into this year hoping to help the Cincinnati Reds make the playoffs while also building his value ahead of free agency. Alas, his efforts haven't gone as well.
DeSclafani began the season on the injured list and has since allowed 24 runs (all earned) with 23 strikeouts and 15 walks in 30.2 innings. Even if the Reds make the postseason, he may be mostly hidden from view in October.
Cleveland: Shane Bieber/Jose Ramirez and Oscar Mercado
Best: RHP Shane Bieber (2.9 WAR) and 3B Jose Ramirez (2.0 WAR)
Shane Bieber has been mowing 'em down all season. His 262 ERA+ is easily the best in the American League, and he leads all of MLB with 112 strikeouts. Out of 11 starts, he's had only four in which he didn't reach double-digit punchouts.
But while Bieber co-leads the American League in rWAR, Jose Ramirez leads all of MLB in fWAR by way of a 160 OPS+, 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases, plus solid defense at the hot corner. So here and here only, it seemed fair to split Cleveland's "best" prize.
Worst: OF Oscar Mercado (Minus-0.2 WAR)
There are worse WARs out there than the one attached to Oscar Mercado. However, that's partially because he gets a boost from mostly playing center field, which is a premium defensive position.
Strictly offensively speaking, Mercado's 0 OPS+ through 83 plate appearances—the lowest of all hitters with 80 or more plate appearances—is the kind of statistic that makes one want to wash their eyes out with bleach.
Colorado Rockies: Trevor Story and David Dahl
Best: SS Trevor Story (2.3 WAR)
To their credit, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela have carried the Colorado Rockies pitching staff by combining for a 3.41 ERA over 23 starts.
Yet they don't make shortstops much (if at all) better than Trevor Story. He's carried on as a well-rounded offensive star via a 125 OPS+, 26 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases. True to form, he's also been one of the best defenders at the position.
Worst: OF David Dahl (Minus-1.1 WAR)
Daniel Murphy has been pretty lousy in his own right, turning out a career-low 54 OPS+ and minus-1.2 WAR. But in the relatively rare occasions when he's been able to play, David Dahl has been considerably worse.
Dahl, who was an All-Star just last year, has put up just a 19 OPS+ through 99 plate appearances. That's as bad as it gets for a sample size of that, well, size.
Detroit Tigers: Jeimer Candelario and Joe Jimenez
Best: 1B Jeimer Candelario (1.8 WAR)
After a promising first impression with the Detroit Tigers in 2017, Jeimer Candelario seemed to be playing his way out of the club's plans by posting just an 83 OPS+ across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Evidently, all he needed was a move from third base to first base. He's put up a .946 OPS at the cold corner this year, and a 142 OPS+ with seven home runs overall. Before long, he and No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson should be a dynamic duo at the corners.
Worst: RHP Joe Jimenez (Minus-1.0 WAR)
The Tigers have too many plainly bad pitchers. Among them are supposed aces Matthew Boyd and Michael Fulmer, who've combined to allow a 7.34 ERA in 20 starts.
However, Joe Jimenez has arguably done worse in following the job description of a "closer." He's allowed exactly as many runs as he has innings pitched (19). He has also served up 22 hits, seven of which have left the ballpark.
Houston Astros: Kyle Tucker and Josh Reddick
Best: LF Kyle Tucker (1.7 WAR)
With Justin Verlander (elbow) out of action and Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve having descended from their MVP-caliber peaks, it isn't easy to pick out the Houston Astros' best player for 2020.
We're giving the nod to Kyle Tucker because nobody has carried the team as consistently as he has. He's played in 53 games and found his footing as a star with a 131 OPS+ and 27 extra-base hits, as well as quality defense in left field.
Worst: RF Josh Reddick (Minus-0.7 WAR)
Across the outfield from Tucker for much of the season has been Josh Reddick, whose four-year contract with the Astros is ending with a whimper.
Reddick's 79 OPS+ is one of the worst marks among hitters who've taken at least 190 plate appearances. His defense, which used to be one of his main calling cards, has also suffered.
Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez and Ian Kennedy
Best: C Salvador Perez (1.4 WAR)
We're admittedly doing our part to keep Brad Keller among baseball's most underrated players. Though he's taken only eight turns in the Kansas City Royals rotation, he's made the most of them by permitting only 16 runs (15 earned) in 48.2 innings.
Salvador Perez, though, has quietly been having a career year. He's racked up a .346 average with eight home runs and a 161 OPS+, the latter of which easily leads catchers who've logged at least 130 plate appearances.
Worst: RHP Ian Kennedy (Minus-0.9 WAR)
Ian Kennedy's five-year, $70 million contract was a bad idea from the get-go, so perhaps it's appropriate that it's come to an ignominious end.
After a solid season in Kansas City's pen last year, Kennedy has returned to allow 17 runs (14 earned) in 15 outings. He's notably served up seven homers, which gives him the highest homers-per-nine rate of any pitcher who's logged at least 14 innings.
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout and Jo Adell
Best: CF Mike Trout (1.6 WAR)
By WAR, Mike Trout isn't actually the Los Angeles Angels' best player right now. That mark places him behind right-hander Dylan Bundy (1.7) and third baseman Anthony Rendon (1.8).
However, Trout's offensive performance is great enough to give him the edge. The three-time AL MVP has played in 51 games and clubbed 16 home runs while authoring a 172 OPS+. The latter ranks fourth in MLB among hitters who've made at least 200 plate appearances.
Worst: RF Jo Adell (Minus-1.6 WAR)
The Angels weren't wrong to call up Jo Adell when they did, but it's hard to imagine his first major league experience going any worse. He's struck out in 52 of his 125 plate appearances and collected only 18 hits.
The Angels must now hope they didn't set Adell's development back by continuing his brutal on-the-job training.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Ross Stripling
Best: RF Mookie Betts (3.3 WAR)
This season is a good look into why the Los Angeles Dodgers not only traded for Mookie Betts, but also subsequently signed him to a record-setting $365 million contract.
He's played in 51 games and compiled a 157 OPS+, 16 homers and nine steals, all with above-average metrics across the board. Even if Trout carries on as the "best," it's past time that Betts got his own acknowledgement as the "most complete" player in MLB.
Worst: RHP Ross Stripling (Minus-0.6 WAR)
Perhaps it's not coincidental that the Dodgers backed out of trading Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling only to eventually see both players flop in 2020.
For our part, we'll pick on Stripling for being just a tad worse while he was on the team. He allowed 26 runs (21 earned) in 33.2 innings, partly by way of a whopping 12 home runs allowed. When the Dodgers shipped him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, it was a case of addition by subtraction.
Miami Marlins: Miguel Rojas and Jordan Yamamoto
Best: SS Miguel Rojas (1.7 WAR)
With respect to the great seasons being authored by Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara and Sixto Sanchez, it's been a delight to watch Miguel Rojas become so much more than just the Miami Marlins' clubhouse leader in 2020.
The 31-year-old shortstop has played in only 36 games, but he's owned them to the tune of a .330/.425/.541 slash line. That equates to a 163 OPS+, which ranks third among shortstops who've taken at least 100 plate appearances.
Worst: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (Minus-1.1 WAR)
Even before September 9, Jordan Yamamoto wasn't having a very good time in 2020. Through three starts, he had allowed 11 runs (all earned) in only eight-and-two-thirds innings.
He then had a historically bad time on September 9. Called on to handle mop-up duty in a 29-9 blowout by Atlanta, he allowed 13 runs in two-and-two-thirds innings. Though "only" 12 were earned, Yamamoto still became only the fifth pitcher this century to allow 13 runs in a single outing.
Milwaukee Brewers: Corbin Burnes and Justin Smoak
Best: RHP Corbin Burnes (2.2 WAR)
Corbin Burnes might have been the worst pitcher in baseball last year. He allowed 52 runs (48 earned) in 49 innings, and his minus-2.3 WAR put him with Edwin Jackson among the lowest of the low.
In 2020, however, Burnes has been on a veritable tear. He boasts a 257 ERA+ in 11 appearances overall, and he's allowed only seven runs (six earned) over 43.1 innings in his eight starts, along with 65 strikeouts.
Worst: 1B Justin Smoak (Minus-0.6 WAR)
The Milwaukee Brewers have an Adrian Houser problem. Following a solid year in 2019, he's made 10 starts this season and has been knocked around to the tune of an 85 ERA+ in 50.2 innings.
Yet Justin Smoak was worse while he was in town. He played in 33 games and managed only a 70 OPS+ before ultimately earning his release on September 8.
Minnesota Twins: Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver
Best: DH Nelson Cruz (1.7 WAR)
This has been a good, yet odd year for the Minnesota Twins. With many players from last year's 101-win team either absent or struggling, they've needed contributions from others to keep the wins coming.
That is, of course, excepting Nelson Cruz. Even at the age of 40, he's still going strong with 16 home runs and a 179 OPS+. Out of all players who've taken at least 200 plate appearances, the latter is the best in the AL and second to only Freddie Freeman in all of MLB.
Worst: C Mitch Garver (Minus-0.1 WAR)
Per his minus-0.7 WAR, closer Taylor Rogers has easily been Minnesota's worst player in 2020. Yet in context of his 23 strikeouts and only four walks through 18.2 innings, he's perhaps been unlucky.
It's harder to excuse Mitch Garver's fall from grace. After breaking out with a 157 OPS+ and 31 homers in only 93 games last season, he's slipped to a 35 OPS+ and two homers in 21 games this year. Notably, he did most of that damage before he went on the injured list in August.
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz
Best: RHP Jacob deGrom (2.5 WAR)
Jacob deGrom is having yet another season that only he could have. Even though he's been very good, he's earned only four wins out of the 11 starts he's made.
But at a time when wins no longer hold much sway with Cy Young Award voters, that factoid is little more than an oddity. In light of his 197 ERA+ and NL-high 94 strikeouts through 63 innings, deGrom is trending toward his third straight Cy Young triumph.
Worst: LHP Steven Matz (Minus-0.9 WAR)
Because he's slipped from 53 home runs and 5.2 WAR in 2019 to 13 home runs and minus-0.5 WAR this season, first baseman Pete Alonso shouldn't escape a finger wagging.
Still, he's at least having a better season than Steven Matz. The once-heralded lefty has handled 26.2 innings and allowed 29 runs, all of which were earned. His 43 ERA+ is the lowest mark of any pitcher who's completed at least 25 innings.
New York Yankees: DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez
Best: 2B DJ LeMahieu (2.9 WAR)
DJ LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list with a sprained thumb, so the New York Yankees have only had him in their lineup for 45 of their 55 games.
Otherwise, LeMahieu's season leaves nothing to nitpick. He leads the majors with a .356 average and the AL with a .415 on-base percentage. By way of these figures and a stellar 177 OPS+, he's arguably the top hitter in the Junior Circuit.
Worst: C Gary Sanchez (Minus-0.4 WAR)
The Yankees have used less productive players than Gary Sanchez this season. Mike Ford, for example. And also Michael King.
Yet we'll argue that Sanchez has done more damage than any other Yankees player. He was supposed to be their star catcher. Instead, he's saddled them with a .147 average and a well-below-par 72 OPS+, as well as defense marked by lackluster framing and too many passed balls.
Oakland Athletics: Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montas
Best: RHP Chris Bassitt (1.5 WAR)
Whether the Oakland Athletics even have a "best" player is debatable. They've more so won games by committee, with many players contributing but few truly standing out.
Yet in the context of its 1.3 total WAR, Chris Bassitt has certainly meant a lot to Oakland's starting rotation. Without him and his 159 ERA+ through 10 starts, the club's list of dependable starters would arguably be empty.
Worst: RHP Frankie Montas (Minus-0.6 WAR)
Khris Davis has had yet another lousy season, but the A's have at least been able to avoid using him. An 81 OPS+ just doesn't hurt that much when it's compiled in only 90 plate appearances.
Given their aforementioned rotation issues, the A's haven't had as much recourse with regard to using Frankie Montas. He's gotten 10 starts and yielded 33 runs (all earned) in 47 innings. His 65 ERA+ is third-worst marks among hurlers who've topped 45 innings of work.
Philadelphia Phillies: Zack Wheeler and Scott Kingery
Best: RHP Zack Wheeler (2.9 WAR)
There's no wrong choice here between Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Whereas the Philadelphia Phillies rotation has a modest 4.00 ERA as a whole, the club's two aces have teamed up for a 2.87 ERA.
It's Wheeler, though, who's been a tad better through 10 starts. Albeit with only 45 strikeouts, he's allowed only 19 earned runs through 64 innings. His 170 ERA+ ranks eighth among hurlers who've handled at least 60 frames.
Worst: INF Scott Kingery (Minus-1.1 WAR)
Scott Kingery put himself on the road to a breakout in 2019, finishing with a respectable 101 OPS+ and 19 home runs. Following that, it was fair to expect him to take another step forward during his age-26 season in 2020.
The opposite has occurred. In addition to spending time on the injured list with back spasms, Kingery has mustered only a 38 OPS+ in the 32 games in which he's played. Out of hitters who've taken at least 100 plate appearances, only Jo Adell has done worse.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes and Gregory Polanco
Best: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (1.1 WAR)
It doesn't reflect well on the Pittsburgh Pirates that top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes is their best player even though he's been with them for only 19 games.
It's certainly to his credit, though. Hays has collected 21 hits in his first 65 at-bats, including nine for extra bases. He also already has two outs above average at the hot corner, which speaks to his Gold Glove potential as a defender.
Worst: RF Gregory Polanco (Minus-1.1 WAR)
The Pirates haven't gotten what they hoped for out of a handful of players, including 2019 breakout stars Josh Bell and Bryan Reynolds and pitchers like Trevor Williams and Derek Holland.
Yet nobody personifies the sheer disastrousness of Pittsburgh's season like Gregory Polanco. It's some comfort that he's healthy for the first time in a while, but there's no excusing his .154/.217/.322 batting line or 44 OPS+, the latter of which is the worst for a hitter with at least 150 plate appearances.
San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Craig Stammen
Best: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (2.4 WAR)
The hype train for Fernando Tatis Jr. has calmed down as his bat has faded to the tune of a .650 OPS in September. Meanwhile, there's Manny Machado going strong with 2.8 WAR.
However, Baseball Reference's version of WAR underrates Tatis' defense at shortstop. Based on outs above average, he actually has a case as baseball's best defensive player, period. In tandem with his 153 OPS+, 15 homers and 11 steals, he still looks like a rare talent even despite his September slide.
Worst: RHP Craig Stammen (Minus-0.3 WAR)
The San Diego Padres are another team that's short on truly bad players. Sure, they've had some stinkers—looking at you, Jorge Mateo and Javy Guerra—but they've mostly been used sparingly.
This is where Craig Stammen stands apart. The Padres have used him 22 times in relief only to see him allow 15 runs (14 earned) for a 72 ERA+. That's one of the worst marks among relievers who've made at least 20 appearances.
San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski and Hunter Pence
Best: OF Mike Yastrzemski (2.3 WAR)
The San Francisco Giants have enjoyed some surprising performances from a few unheralded hitters. One of them is journeyman infielder Donovan Solano, who's come through with a .339 average.
Still, Mike Yastrzemski doesn't have any real competition for this particular honor. Yaz's grandson has built on his 2019 breakout by improving to a 158 OPS+ and 26 extra-base hits in 49 games. He's also played all three outfield positions.
Worst: DH Hunter Pence (Minus-0.7 WAR)
Hunter Pence lasted only 17 games with the Giants before earning his release. And we're using the verb "earn" deliberately, as Pence gave the Giants little choice after he went 5-for-52 with 15 strikeouts.
There's also another layer to his difficulties prior to his release. The Giants played the right-handed hitter mostly against left-handed pitching, which should have buoyed his numbers. Obviously, it didn't.
Seattle Mariners: Kyle Lewis and Evan White
Best: CF Kyle Lewis (1.6 WAR)
Prior to his debut with the Seattle Mariners last September, Kyle Lewis' high strikeout rates in the minors raised doubts about his chances of achieving stardom in the majors. But he didn't have much trouble last year, and he's had even less this year in the process of compiling a 136 OPS+ and 11 home runs.
It helps that he's whiffed only 62 times in 226 trips to the plate. Not to be overlooked is that he's also played a solid center field.
Worst: 1B Evan White (Minus-0.2 WAR)
This is where we could pick on any number of underperforming Mariners, from Dee Strange-Gordon to Shed Long to Kendall Graveman.
But especially after signing him to a six-year contract, Seattle was surely hoping for better things from rookie Evan White. His 68 OPS+ is bad in general, and that much worse for a first baseman. Indeed, it's the worst for a first sacker with at least 180 plate appearances.
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Martinez
Best: 1B Paul Goldschmidt (1.7 WAR)
This season has been challenging for the St. Louis Cardinals in more ways than one. But hey, at least they're getting the kind of performance from Paul Goldschmidt that they envisioned when they traded for him and extended him ahead of the 2019 campaign.
After posting a career-low 114 OPS+ last year, the veteran has rebounded to a 149 mark in 2020. That hasn't actually involved hitting for much power, but his .425 OBP—second among hitters with more than 200 plate appearances—is more than a fair trade.
Worst: RHP Carlos Martinez (Minus-0.8 WAR)
The Cardinals can't be thrilled with what they've gotten out of top prospect Dylan Carlson, who arrived amidst great hype to post only a 54 OPS+ through 29 games.
Even worse, though, has been the latest stop in Carlos Martinez's fall from grace. The two-time All-Star has allowed 18 runs (14 earned) in 15 innings. His 52 ERA+ is third-worst behind Steven Matz and Julio Teheran among starters with at least four starts and 15 innings.
Tampa Bay Rays: Brandon Lowe and Trevor Richards
Best: 2B Brandon Lowe (2.0 WAR)
Similar to the A's, the Tampa Bay Rays have won games more so with the sum of their parts than with the help of a few core stars. But out of the ones they do have, Brandon Lowe is surely the best.
He was already good in 2018 and 2019. Now he's flat-out great by way of a 153 OPS+ and 24 extra-base hits in 52 games. You wouldn't think it from looking at his 5'10", 185-pound frame, yet he's also barreling the ball better than anyone in the American League.
Worst: RHP Trevor Richards (Minus-0.5 WAR)
Trevor Richards wasn't much to look at when the Rays acquired him from the Marlins alongside Nick Anderson last July. But as they usually do, the Rays turned him into a good pitcher who posted a 1.93 ERA down the stretch of 2019.
Alas, Richards has reverted to allow 24 runs (21 earned) in 32 innings with the Rays this year. And there's no silver lining to these numbers, as he's struggled in both starting and relief roles.
Texas Rangers: Lance Lynn and Nick Solak
Best: RHP Lance Lynn (2.9 WAR)
Gertrude Stein's famous utterance of "there's no there, there" aptly describes the Texas Rangers for the most part. The one notable exception to their blandness is Lance Lynn, who's had a terrific year.
The veteran ace has been baseball's top workhorse in 2020, racking up an MLB-high 78.1 innings. Lynn has also maintained a career-best 179 ERA+, which ranks sixth among hurlers with at least 60 innings pitched.
Worst: DH/LF Willie Calhoun (Minus-1.2 WAR)
We can't ignore that Nick Solak has also accounted for minus-1.2 WAR, yet he also has a surprisingly non-terrible 84 OPS+ over 213 plate appearances.
In fairness to Willie Calhoun, his season hasn't been made easy by a scary hit-by-pitch and a bad hamstring injury. But when a guy plays in 24 games and goes only 14-for-80 with two extra-base hits, said guy becomes open to criticism.
Toronto Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu and Reese McGuire
Best: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2.4 WAR)
Though Hyun-Jin Ryu led the majors with a 2.32 ERA in 2019, he did it while striking out less than a batter per inning and with the comforts that came with playing in the National League.
It's been some surprise, then, to see Ryu basically pick up where he left off after making the jump to the AL with the Toronto Blue Jays. Though he's slipped to a 3.00 ERA and 148 ERA+, those are still outstanding numbers, and they even come with a rate of 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Worst: C Reese McGuire (Minus-0.5 WAR)
You know things are bad when a guy has accrued minus-1.0 WAR despite appearing in only 21 games and making just 49 trips to the plate. So it is with utility man Brandon Drury.
So why harp on Reese McGuire instead? Because he's actually been worse at the plate, where he's gone just 3-for-41 and racked up a minus-41 OPS+. That's easily the worst of any hitter who's gone to the plate at least 40 times.
Washington Nationals: Juan Soto and Adam Eaton
Best: LF Juan Soto (1.7 WAR)
We'd be remiss if we didn't tip our caps to shortstop Trea Turner and ace right-hander Max Scherzer. Both are having terrific seasons in which they've topped two wins above replacement.
Yet it's appropriate to defer to the entirely different level that Juan Soto is on offensively. Out of all hitters who've made at least 170 plate appearances, he leads everyone with a .480 on-base percentage, a .683 slugging percentage and a 206 OPS+. There simply isn't a better hitter in MLB right now.
Worst: RF Adam Eaton (Minus-0.9 WAR)
Plenty of things have gone wrong for the Washington Nationals in 2020. The fall of Adam Eaton is merely one of them.
Still, it's an ugly fall. The veteran outfielder has slipped from a respectable 104 OPS+ in 2019 to a career-low 76 OPS+ in 2020. Between that and his subpar defense, he's opened up a black hole in right field and at the top of Washington's lineup.
