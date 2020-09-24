Every MLB Team's Best and Worst Players of the 2020 Regular Season

0 of 30

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A 60-game schedule only offers so much time to get to know everyone. But with the 2020 Major League Baseball season nearly over, we have as good of a sense as we're going to get of each team's best and worst players.

So, we're going to go ahead and name them.

Though playing time was also a factor, we mainly looked for players whose production falls extremely to one side or the other of the good/bad spectrum. Wins above replacement was our guiding star, yet we also allowed ourselves some leeway if other statistics stood out.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Stats are current through play on Tuesday, September 22.