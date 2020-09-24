1 Flaw Every Top NBA Rookie Needs to Fix This Offseason

11 of 11

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A preseason meniscus tear put Zion Williamson in a tough spot. Out of game action until his debut on Jan. 22 and then limited by a minutes restriction, Williamson struggled to get himself into game shape for the stretch run of the regular season. Then came four-plus months of a pandemic that reduced his activity (at least in terms of five-on-five work) and basically assured suboptimal conditioning heading into the bubble.

That Williamson also had to exit the Florida quarantine, further setting himself back, only exacerbated his lack of wind and rhythm.

Some will say Williamson simply has to get into better shape, or that he has to hit a target weight prior to his second season. That feels judgmental, and it kind of misses the point because injury caused the poor conditioning in the first place.

The simplest way to address everything that went wrong in Zion's brief rookie campaign, which was still marked by tremendous production when he was on the floor, is for him to stay healthy.

That may be easier said than done given the strain his size, athleticism and style of play put on his joints and tendons. But there shouldn't really be any question that if he'd been healthy, Williamson would have run away with the Rookie of the Year award. Despite a steep learning curve, physical setbacks and limited playing time, he still put up 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while posting a 61.6 true shooting percentage—figures no rookie had ever produced.

Those stats would have been even better if not for that fateful knee injury. So if Zion can stay healthy enough to train over the offseason, and if that carries through the 2020-21 campaign, the sky's the limit. Just as it was when he was doing stuff like this before the 2019-20 season.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass.