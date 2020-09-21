Report: Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Experienced Complications from Pregame Injection

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor's chest pains on Sunday stemmed from complications from a pregame injection for a rib injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

His status for Week 3 remains uncertain. Head coach Anthony Lynn noted on Monday, however, that Taylor is recovering well, per ESPN's Shelley Smith.

Taylor started Week 1 for the Chargers, a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he missed Week 2 after a scary situation just before game time.

"Prior to kickoff, Tyrod Taylor experienced difficulty breathing and was taken to the locker room for evaluation," the team said in a statement. "He was transported to the hospital shortly thereafter to undergo further evaluation."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added the quarterback was experiencing "chest pains."

He was released from the hospital later in the day but missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though Justin Herbert played well in the overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champions, Lynn confirmed the job is still Taylor's when healthy.

"If he's 100 percent ready to go, he's our starter," Lynn said Sunday, via Jim Trotter of NFL.com.

The Chargers likely still have high hopes for Herbert going forward, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The 22-year-old threw for over 300 yards in his first career start, adding both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.