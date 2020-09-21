NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There's one game left in Week 2, and it's fairly safe to say that the 2020 NFL season has not unfolded quite as expected through two gameweeks.

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets remain winless—which isn't a total shock. However, 11 teams sit at 0-2, including 2019 playoff teams the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

Neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Las Vegas Raiders is in danger of falling to 0-2 on Monday night, but this will still be a pivotal game as it relates to the leaguewide landscape. The Saints are looking to stay ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, while the Raiders are looking to keep pace with the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

While New Orleans will be without star receiver Michael Thomas on Monday, they are still favored by 5.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If the Saints win as expected, they will remain one of the teams to beat in the NFC. If they don't, the Bucs will have a chance to make their move.

Projected Post-MNF Power Rankings

2. Baltimore Ravens

Given the Baltimore Ravens' dominance of the competition over the first two gameweeks—and the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs barely scraped by in Week 2—it would be fair for folks to rank them No. 1 instead of No. 2.

Here's the thing, though: The Chiefs are still the champs, and the Ravens will get the opportunity to knock them off in Week 3. If Baltimore can beat Kansas City, it will take the top spot for the time being.

And the Ravens would be deserving. They have outscored their opponents 71-22 and done so with a brilliant mix of running, passing and strong defense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson—who has 479 passing yards, 99 receiving yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions—has done nothing to suggest that his MVP season was a fluke.

About the only negative for the Ravens is that nickelback Tavon Young may be done for the season because of a knee injury, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

6. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen isn't at Lamar Jackson's level just yet, but the dual-threat quarterback is making strides and is starting to find the consistency he lacked in his first two seasons.

The addition of wideout Stefon Diggs seems to have played a big part in Allen's explosion early this season. The former Minnesota Vikings receiver has caught 16 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

Buffalo needed the new-and-improved version of Allen the passer Sunday, as it had to mount a comeback against the Miami Dolphins.

"He's got ice water in his veins, man," Bills coach Sean McDermott said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "There's no moment too big for him."

While the New England Patriots have proved that they cannot be written off—they are a couple of plays and perhaps some better clock management away from being 2-0—the Bills have a real chance of knocking them off in the AFC East.

31. New York Giants

The New York Jets have played like the worst team in football through two weeks. However, the New York Giants could soon find themselves in a similar position thanks to the loss of their best offensive player.

Running back Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

While the loss of Barkley alone won't sink the Giants, it could have a major emotional impact on the team. It could also have a negative impact on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who is now without his top security outlet.

The upcoming schedule isn't favorable for New York, either, with matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys on the immediate slate. There's a real chance that the Giants could be 0-5 come the conclusion of that run.