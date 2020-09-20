Report: Saquon Barkley Feared to Have Torn ACL After Knee Injury vs. Bears

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley reportedly is feared to have torn his ACL during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the news, saying the ACL injury was "certainly within the realm," but they added Barkley will undergo more tests on Monday.

Barkley was carted off the field after a second-quarter run and was immediately ruled out by the Giants.

Barkley led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,028) in 2018 as he made the Pro Bowl and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

His sophomore campaign didn't go quite as well. He ran for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 438 yards and two scores.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain, which kept him out for three games. He appeared to get hurt again later in the year but remained guarded about his health after a loss to the New York Jets.

The pieces from last year largely remain the same for the Giants, who are building their future around Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones. The arrival of 2020 first-round offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was intended to make life a little easier for both players.

Some will point to New York's nine combined wins between 2018 and 2019 as an illustration of how an elite running back doesn't move the needle too much in terms of wins and losses. That theory will be put to the test with Dion Lewis taking over for Barkley as the primary ball-carrier.