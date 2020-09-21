Giants Rumors: Devonta Freeman Draws Interest After Saquon Barkley's Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman is expected to visit the New York Giants on Monday, a day after Saquon Barkley suffered what is likely a season-ending knee injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Freeman is expected to arrive at Giants facilities Monday, where he'll undergo COVID-19 testing before working out. The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars previously brought Freeman in for a workout, but he remains unsigned.

Freeman had a chance to join the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason on an incentive-laden deal that ultimately went to Carlos Hyde. It seemed at the time that Freeman was waiting out the market until an injury gave him a chance at a starting job. With the preseason being canceled and teams largely avoiding major injuries during camp, Freeman instead had to wait two weeks into the season before a real chance came up.

Barkley is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season after likely tearing his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. The Pro Bowler will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Freeman won't come close to matching Barkley's dynamism out of the backfield but could be solid in a timeshare with Dion Lewis. A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman looked borderline cooked during a disappointing 2019 season with the Falcons. He averaged full-season career lows in yards per carry (3.6) and yards per reception (6.9); his biggest play of the year was 28 yards.

While Freeman was never an explosive-play back, it appeared he lost enough burst to turn a reliable four- or five-yard gain into three. That seems unlikely to change behind a Giants offensive line that struggled to give Barkley much room for daylight before his injury.