Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Injuries are an unfortunate part of NFL football and one of the most frustrating aspects of the fantasy game. Injuries have already made a significant impact on the 2020 season, as notable players like Kenny Golladay and Michael Thomas have already been temporarily sidelined.

One of fantasy's biggest stars, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, is out for the season as well. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Giants believe Barkley has a torn ACL and will bring in free-agent back Devonta Freeman for a visit.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday, per Rapoport.

The show must go on for the Giants, just as it does for fantasy managers. Let's dig into some of the top potential plays and waiver-wire targets for Week 3.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 250 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 3 TDs

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 300 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 3 TDs

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 300 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 2 TDs

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 240 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 2 TDs

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 200 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 2 TDs

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 250 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 2 TDs

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs

7. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs

8. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 280 passing yards, 2 TDs

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs

10. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs

Waiver-Wire Target: Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't win in Week 2, but they've made it clear that they're not tanking to chase a quarterback. With the way Gardner Minshew II has played thus far, why would they? Minshew hasn't been perfect, but he has completed roughly 75 percent of his passes for 512 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and a rating of 115.7.

"I see a superstar. I think, in my eyes, I do believe Gardner is a superstar," Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen said, per Kassidy Hill of JaguarReport.

With a relatively favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, Minshew should be near the top of the list for quarterback-needy managers. Minshew is rostered in just 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 150 total yards, 1 TD

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, 150 total yards, 1 TD

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: 140 total yards, 1 TD

4. Kenyan Drake, 125 total yards, 1 TD

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: 120 total yards, 1 TD

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 120 total yards, 1 TD

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: 115 total yards, 1 TD

8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 170 total yards

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 160 total yards

10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: 95 total yards, 1 TD

Waiver-Wire Target: Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

It's worth keeping an eye on Freeman to see if the Giants do indeed sign him as Barkley's replacement. However, a Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is a player who can be targeted immediately.

Rams rookie Cam Akers suffered a rib injury in Week 2, and Henderson and veteran backup Malcolm Brown carried the load. Henderson responded with 121 total yards, two receptions and a touchdown.

There's a chance that Akers could miss some time with the injury, and while the Rams have a tough matchup upcoming against the Buffalo Bills, Henderson could again be the top beneficiary. Henderson is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 45 percent of ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros.

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 160 yards, 1 TD

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 150 yards, 1 TD

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 140 yards, 1 TD

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons: 135 yards, 1 TD

5. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: 130 yards, 1 TD

6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears: 120 yards, 1 TD

7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 115 yards, 1 TD

8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: 110 yards, 1 TD

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions: 165 yards

10. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: 160 yards

Waiver-Wire Target: Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has yet to become a significant piece of the passing offense, though he did have a respectable outing against the Minnesota Vikings (four receptions, 37 yards). He could be on the verge of seeing more opportunities, though, as fellow wideout Parris Campbell was carted off with a knee injury on Sunday.

According to Rapoport, Campbell did not tear his ACL:

Still, knee injuries can be problematic for wide receivers, so Campbell could still miss a significant amount of time. This should mean an increased role for Pittman, who is a solid grab-and-stash target off the waiver wire. He is rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 120 yards, 1 TD

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: 115 yards, 1 TD

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: 100 yards, 1 TD

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 90 yards, 1 TD

5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans: 80 yards, 1 TD

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: 75 yards, 1 TD

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints: 110 yards

8. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: 100 yards

9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: 95 yards

10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams: 90 yards

Waiver-Wire Target: Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

While Pittman is a grab-and-stash candidate, Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox could pay immediate dividends. With Jack Doyle injured, Alie-Cox racked up 111 yards on five receptions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Doyle was ruled out with knee and ankle issues after not practicing all week. Unless he makes a quick recovery in the wake of Alie-Cox's breakout performance, Doyle could also miss extended time. With an enticing matchup against the New York Jets on tap for Week 3, Alie-Cox is a must-add for tight-end-needy managers.

Alie-Cox is rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros.