WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 21

Credit: WWE.com

The allure of championship gold.

It was at the center of some of WWE's most prominent rivalries Monday night as the company marched toward Clash of Champions this Sunday on pay-per-view.

Keith Lee started the show on the outside looking in at the WWE Championship picture, but would he end it the same way? Which team would earn a date with The Street Profits and a shot at tag team title glory? Would anyone have the intestinal fortitude to step up to Bobby Lashley and challenge the enforcer of The Hurt Business for his United States Championship?

Those questions and more were answered on the red brand's September 21 episode.