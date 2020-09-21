WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 21

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 21September 21, 2020
The allure of championship gold.
It was at the center of some of WWE's most prominent rivalries Monday night as the company marched toward Clash of Champions this Sunday on pay-per-view.
Keith Lee started the show on the outside looking in at the WWE Championship picture, but would he end it the same way? Which team would earn a date with The Street Profits and a shot at tag team title glory? Would anyone have the intestinal fortitude to step up to Bobby Lashley and challenge the enforcer of The Hurt Business for his United States Championship?
Those questions and more were answered on the red brand's September 21 episode.
Match Card
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee (If Lee wins, and Randy Orton is unable to compete, Lee will challenge for the title at Clash of Champions)
- Raw Underground: Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato
- Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Angel Garza and Andrade (Winners to challenge The Street Profits at Clash of Champions)
