Justin Herbert Reportedly Set to Start for Chargers After Tyrod Taylor's Injury

Justin Herbert will start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Taylor could potentially be out indefinitely due to a punctured lung he suffered at the hands of the team doctor:

Taylor was held out of a Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after experiencing chest pains during warmups. The Chargers took him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, giving first-round pick Justin Herbert an opportunity to make his NFL debut.

Herbert was well suited for the moment despite entering the starting role at short notice. The Oregon product completed 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a passer rating of 94.4.

If not for a fourth-quarter comeback by Kansas City, he may have earned his first professional victory as well.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he was surprised by Taylor's condition and only found out after the coin toss.

In a Week 1 victory against the Cincinnati Bengal, Taylor passed for 208 yards and no touchdowns with a passer rating of 75.4.

Lynn told reporters after the loss to Kansas City as long as Taylor is healthy, he'll remain the starting quarterback for the time being. Circumstances have obviously changed.