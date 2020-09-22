Fantasy Football Week 3: Waiver Wire Pickups After Injuries Ravage the NFL

0 of 8

NELL REDMOND/Associated Press

Week 2 injuries in the NFL will change your plans going forward. Fantasy managers must find a long-term replacement for Saquon Barkley, streamer options for Christian McCaffrey and perhaps an immediate fill-in for Raheem Mostert.

As a workhorse running back, Barkley isn't easy to replace in the RB1 spot. You're not going to come across a top-10 player at the position on the waiver wire following Week 2 action.

However, managers in point-per-reception leagues can start the streaming process and take advantage of matchups. A No. 2 running back with a good target share can pay significant dividends.

You can also upgrade a running back from the flex position to the RB slot and add a wide receiver who's primed for a big week.

Let's take a look at seven of the best waiver wire adds for Week 3, players who could carve out a long-term spot on your roster. All suggestions listed below are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.