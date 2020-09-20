Bryson DeChambeau Surprised by Video Call from Parents After US Open Win

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau's family may not have been able to join him in Mamaroneck, New York, for the 2020 U.S. Open, but there was absolutely no way they'd miss out on a chance to celebrate his win with him.

Even if DeChambeau wasn't expecting it.

As the 27-year-old walked around the clubhouse grounds at Winged Foot Golf Club, he was shocked to stroll by a screen that had his parents streaming live on a video call. The emotion of the surprise overtook DeChambeau as he glanced at his cheering parents and immediately attempted to stop himself from tearing up.

"Hey, Mom and Dad," a choked-up DeChambeau said. "I did it!"

No fans were present at the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning DeChambeau had to celebrate his first major tournament victory by himself.

Given the way DeChambeau played this week, it won't be the last time he gets to enjoy a major victory.