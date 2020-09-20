Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Taken to Hospital After Suffering Chest Pains

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taken to the hospital with chest pains shortly before Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Anthony Lynn announced.

The 31-year-old's status was confirmed moments before kickoff and gave rookie Justin Herbert an opportunity to make his first career start.

Herbert passed for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 23-20 overtime loss.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

