49ers' Solomon Thomas' Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Will Miss Rest of Season

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas has been diagnosed with a torn ACL after undergoing an MRI, the club announced Monday.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, the injury ends the San Francisco lineman's season after just two weeks.

The 25-year-old Thomas was carted off the field in Week 2's win over the New York Jets, leading to fears he could have sustained a season-ending injury. Those concerns were confirmed Monday.

This latest injury is a major concern for San Francisco, however, considering the team is already without superstar Nick Bosa, who is also done for the year with a torn ACL.

Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick by the Niners in the 2017 NFL draft, though he's never lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being such a high selection. His best season came in his rookie year, when he posted 41 tackles (10 for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in 14 games (12 starts).

He appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers last year but started just three games, posting only two sacks in the process.

Nonetheless, his loss will test San Francisco's depth on the defensive line. Look for Javon Kinlaw to play a bigger role in the wake of Bosa's and Thomas' injuries.