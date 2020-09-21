Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Out 'Multiple Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly will miss "multiple weeks" with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Monday. Prior to Sunday's injury, McCaffrey played all 16 games in each of his first three seasons in the league.

While the running back position has been devalued in recent years as the game continues to shift toward the aerial attack and backfield committees, there are few players more valuable to their teams than McCaffrey.

The No. 1 pick in nearly every fantasy draft ran for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver last season. It was one of the most dominant individual performances in recent history and a testament to his ability as a versatile difference-maker.

Carolina, as is the case with just about every team in the league, doesn't have a replacement option who can realistically do what McCaffrey does.

Still, the combination of Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon will likely be tasked with filling in at running back until the Stanford product is ready to return.