Report: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey to Undergo MRI After Ankle Injury vs. Bucs

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will undergo an MRI after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



McCaffrey missed the final 13 minutes of the game after limping off the field following a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He had 59 yards and two scores on 18 carries, adding 29 yards on four receptions as well.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule was unable to provide much information regarding the injury after the game.

"I know he came out in the first quarter at one point, and then at the end of the game they said he was out with a lower leg injury," Rhule said. "I haven't seen the doctors yet to tell me where he's at."

The sound you hear, naturally, is a huge group of fantasy owners holding their collective breath. McCaffrey was the No. 1 overall pick in nearly every fantasy league—with good reason. He became the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards receiving and rushing in the same season in 2019 and has topped 100 receptions each of the past two campaigns.

The Panthers are in the midst of a retooling around Rhule, so it was always unlikely that McCaffrey would put up such exorbitant numbers again in 2020. With injuries now playing a factor for the first time in his career, we will have to see how Stanford product holds up the rest of the way.